    How to renew your drivers licence in SA

    Renewing your drivers licence might not be the most exciting task on your to-do list, but if you rely on driving to get to campus, job interviews, or weekend plans, it’s a must. Luckily, the process doesn’t have to be overwhelming. With FundiConnect’s helpful guidance, you’ll be well on your way to renewing your licence with ease.
    Issued by FundiConnect
    23 Jul 2025
    23 Jul 2025
    How to renew your drivers licence in SA

    What you’ll need

    Before heading to the Driving Licence Testing Centre (DLTC), make sure you’ve got:

    • Your ID (and a copy), your current drivers licence, or valid passport
    • Four black-and-white ID photos (double-check how many your local centre needs)
    • Proof of residence (like a utility bill)
    • A letter from your ward councillor if you live in an informal settlement
    • The application fee (this varies depending on where and how you apply)

    Can you renew it online?

    If you live in Gauteng or parts of the Eastern Cape (like Gqeberha or Kariega), you can book your licence renewal online through the NaTIS website. It saves you from standing in queues just to make an appointment. But keep in mind you’ll still need to go to the testing centre to do your eye test and fingerprint scan.

    How much will it cost?

    Expect to pay around R250 if you book online. If your licence has already expired, you’ll also need a temporary licence (around R72–R100 extra). Fees at local testing centres vary, so check with yours before you go.

    Step-by-step: Renewing your licence

    Below are quick and easy steps to renewing your driver’s licence:

    • Book online (if eligible): Head to the NaTIS portal and choose your province to secure a booking.
    • Visit the DLTC: Whether you booked online or not, you’ll still need to go in person with your documents. Fill out the DL1 form, get your fingerprints taken, and complete your eye test.
    • Wait and collect: It usually takes 4–6 weeks to get your new licence. In the meantime, you’ll either get a temporary one or an automatic 3-month extension if you applied in time.

    Need a licence first?

    If you haven’t applied for your driver’s licence yet, you’ll find steps on where to go, what you need, and how to get started in our guide.

    For more information, visit www.fundiconnect.co.za. You can also follow FundiConnect on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

    FundiConnect
    FundiConnect is South Africa's largest online student support platform, providing students with information about institutions, studies, careers, funding, products, and career resources.
