Education Skills Training
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

FundiConnectSappiAAA School of AdvertisingOnPoint PRUniversity of PretoriaEast Coast RadioEduvosRichfieldNorth-West University (NWU)ImpaqSesekoVaal University of TechnologyDNA Brand ArchitectsGordon Institute of Business ScienceSam HospitalityEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Education Skills Training

    6 effective ways to improve your study skills

    In the fast-paced world of academia, students often struggle with retaining information, managing their time effectively and maintaining motivation. This is where the team at FundiConnect steps in to help.
    Issued by FundiConnect
    26 Mar 2025
    26 Mar 2025
    6 effective ways to improve your study skills

    Success at university doesn’t just depend on intelligence—it relies on strategy. Many students fall into the habit of passive studying, where they read and reread notes without truly engaging with the material. To maximise study efficiency and achieve academic success, students need to adopt proven techniques that optimise focus, memory retention and time management.

    Here are six effective ways for students to improve their study skills and build a foundation for success:

    1. Build a strong study routine

    Success begins with consistency. By setting a fixed study schedule, students can train their brains to focus better and absorb information more effectively. Creating a distraction-free study space and maintaining a balanced routine that includes proper sleep and breaks can significantly boost productivity.

    2. Engage in active learning

    Highlighting notes and re-reading textbooks might feel productive, but active learning strategies lead to better retention. Retrieval practice, the Feynman Technique and multi-sensory learning (using videos, podcasts and diagrams) are all effective ways to engage deeply with study material.

    3. Master time management

    Cramming the night before an exam is a recipe for stress and poor results. Instead, students should use time management techniques like the Pomodoro Method — studying in 25-minute sessions with short breaks—or spaced repetition, which involves reviewing information at strategic intervals to enhance retention.

    4. Use smart note-taking strategies

    Effective note-taking is key to successful revision. The Cornell Method, which structures notes for better recall, and mind mapping, which helps visualise complex concepts, are proven strategies to streamline studying.

    5. Maintain motivation and avoid burnout

    Staying motivated can be challenging, especially with heavy workloads. Setting specific, achievable goals, rewarding progress and taking regular breaks can help students stay on track without feeling overwhelmed.

    6. Leverage technology for smarter studying

    Digital tools are transforming the way students learn. Educational apps like Quizlet for flashcards, focus-enhancing apps like Forest and AI-powered platforms for organising study materials can enhance efficiency and engagement. However, it’s crucial to use technology wisely—supporting learning, not replacing it.

    For more information, visit www.fundiconnect.co.za. You can also follow FundiConnect on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    FundiConnect
    FundiConnect is South Africa's largest online student support platform, providing students with information about institutions, studies, careers, funding, products, and career resources.
    OptionsNext
    Let's do Biz