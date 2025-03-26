6 effective ways to improve your study skills

In the fast-paced world of academia, students often struggle with retaining information, managing their time effectively and maintaining motivation. This is where the team at FundiConnect steps in to help.

Success at university doesn’t just depend on intelligence—it relies on strategy. Many students fall into the habit of passive studying, where they read and reread notes without truly engaging with the material. To maximise study efficiency and achieve academic success, students need to adopt proven techniques that optimise focus, memory retention and time management.

Here are six effective ways for students to improve their study skills and build a foundation for success:

1. Build a strong study routine

Success begins with consistency. By setting a fixed study schedule, students can train their brains to focus better and absorb information more effectively. Creating a distraction-free study space and maintaining a balanced routine that includes proper sleep and breaks can significantly boost productivity.

2. Engage in active learning

Highlighting notes and re-reading textbooks might feel productive, but active learning strategies lead to better retention. Retrieval practice, the Feynman Technique and multi-sensory learning (using videos, podcasts and diagrams) are all effective ways to engage deeply with study material.

3. Master time management

Cramming the night before an exam is a recipe for stress and poor results. Instead, students should use time management techniques like the Pomodoro Method — studying in 25-minute sessions with short breaks—or spaced repetition, which involves reviewing information at strategic intervals to enhance retention.

4. Use smart note-taking strategies

Effective note-taking is key to successful revision. The Cornell Method, which structures notes for better recall, and mind mapping, which helps visualise complex concepts, are proven strategies to streamline studying.

5. Maintain motivation and avoid burnout

Staying motivated can be challenging, especially with heavy workloads. Setting specific, achievable goals, rewarding progress and taking regular breaks can help students stay on track without feeling overwhelmed.

6. Leverage technology for smarter studying

Digital tools are transforming the way students learn. Educational apps like Quizlet for flashcards, focus-enhancing apps like Forest and AI-powered platforms for organising study materials can enhance efficiency and engagement. However, it’s crucial to use technology wisely—supporting learning, not replacing it.






