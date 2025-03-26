Back to school with a bang thanks to Sappi

It was back to school with a bang this year for many of Sappi’s neighbouring schools throughout the KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga regions, thanks to Sappi’s impactful ‘Back to School’ paper donation and matric excellence campaign. Reaffirming its commitment to education as a catalyst for long-term growth, Sappi has once again provided vital educational resources to schools in and around their communities neighbouring their mills and forestry sites.

The children from Budlweni Primary School in Mpumalanga were delighted to receive their Typek paper donation

These handovers form part of a countrywide initiative, targeting Sappi’s communities adjacent to their manufacturing and forestry sites. In total, the company will be providing 72 tons of Typek paper – or 6,000 boxes or 30,000 reams – to about 300 neighbouring schools through this campaign. This initiative lessens the burden of purchasing paper for the schools that receive these donations, benefiting thousands of learners who now have access to other essential educational support and tools.

A beloved household name, Typek office paper – manufactured at the Sappi Stanger Mill on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast – using bagasse (sugarcane waste residue) symbolises sustainability and local ingenuity. During the back-to-school season, Typek becomes a staple for learners nationwide, empowering education and supporting SDG4: Quality Education. By reducing reliance on imports, this locally produced, eco-certified paper strengthens both the economy and access to essential educational supplies.

The initiative has been met with widespread enthusiasm from educators, learners, and community stakeholders. All have acknowledged the critical role Sappi plays in narrowing educational disparities and driving social transformation by continuously investing in youth development. Sappi is not just addressing immediate academic needs, but fostering a culture of excellence, innovation, and opportunity.

The Amakhuze High School learners in Bulwer, listening attentively to an address by Dr Blade Nzimande, Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation The Mayor of Mandeni, Cllr Thabani Mdlalose with Tugela Mill general manager, Philani Gumede

Taking its commitment a step further, Sappi has recognised academic excellence by awarding high-achieving 2024 matriculants with laptop starter packs as they transition to university.

These laptops help students step into university life, giving them the tools they need to navigate the digital world and help build a successful future.

Education remains a strategic pillar of Sappi’s social impact strategy, aligning with its overarching vision of sustainability, empowerment, and socio-economic advancement. Through interventions like these, Sappi actively builds capacity within communities, unlocking the potential of future leaders and driving progress where it matters most.

“This initiative is more than a donation; it is a bold statement of intent, a powerful demonstration of Sappi’s unwavering commitment to shaping a brighter, more inclusive future. When communities are empowered through education, it creates a lasting impact, ensuring prosperity for generations to come,” said Beryl Traoré, social impact lead for Sappi Southern Africa.

The learners at Groutville School lend a hand in unloading the Typek delivery Lucky spot prize winners from Glenhills Secondary School and from Nonhlevu Secondary School receive their prizes from Stanger Mill general manager, Mthokozisi Jali

About Typek

At Sappi, we take pride in producing world-class, locally manufactured goods that drive economic growth while advancing global sustainability goals. Our products are crafted from renewable woodfibre grown in plantations, which absorb and store carbon while balancing harvesting with replanting.

The Typek paper, manufactured at the Sappi Stanger Mill in KwaZulu-Natal, is renowned as a superior quality A4 office paper, known for its brightness and printability. Not only is it renewable and recyclable, but it is also unique in that bagasse (sugarcane waste) is used in its production process, embodying Sappi's commitment to environmental sustainability.



