Honouring courage, embracing readiness: Sappi hosts regional firefighting competitions

As South Africa enters the high-risk winter fire season, Sappi Southern Africa reflects not only on the serious threats that fires pose to forests, communities and livelihoods - but on the discipline and readiness it takes to confront them.

The Sakhisizwe team from Mooiplaas, winners of the KZN Big Fire Tender Truck category, pictured with Sappi Forests KZN GM, Mark Barnardo (far left).

This July marks one year since the tragic loss of seven firefighters during a devastating blaze in KwaZulu-Natal - a painful reminder of the real stakes that lie behind every incident report, red flag warning, and firebreak. Their legacy drives a renewed resolve across the industry to invest in people, protocols and partnerships that turn risk into readiness.

Firefighting is not seasonal at Sappi - it is a year-round commitment, and every year the Regional Sappi Fire Readiness Competitions are held - this year hosted at Richmond in KZN and Ndubazi in Mpumalanga- to showcase the power of applied training under pressure. These events bring together our forestry frontline firefighters to sharpen their skills and test their strength in a spirit of camaraderie. Far from mere competition, this is where technique meets teamwork - echoing the very principles that underpin our safety culture, including the Stop and Think Before You Act initiative. We believe that it’s through readiness that resilience is built.

Clearing underbrush and slash plays a critical role in slowing the spread of wildfires.

The events drew teams from across the company’s forestry management units, competing in scenarios that mirrored real-life operational demands: hose laying under time constraints, pump start-ups under fault conditions, mobile unit deployment, defensive fire line cutting, and rapid ascent fitness drills simulating steep terrain. Judges assessed response time, technique, stamina, and team command and coordination - the same variables that determine success on the fire-line.

“These competitions are not just an internal benchmark; they’re part of how we maintain operational discipline and stress-test our capacity,” says Duane Roothman, vice president of Sappi Forests. “We build muscle memory for the critical minutes that matter most. From proto-team drills to equipment protocols, our model is based on accountability, simulation and real-time readiness.”

James Ballantyne of Kwamahlati Training Services conducts an equipment readiness check as part of the competition.

Sappi’s commitment to year-round fire preparedness is embedded in its integrated fire management programme, implemented across its forestry regions spanning over 400,000 hectares in Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal. Each district maintains updated suppression plans and undergoes annual readiness audits, including FITPA-aligned training verification, PPE and tool checks, vehicle compliance assessments, and command structure simulations.

Training extends to all forestry personnel and contractors, covering everything from basic firefighting and proto-team leadership to health and safety compliance, fire boss responsibilities and defensive driving. Weekly fitness routines for firefighting teams - including timed runs over varied terrain - ensure operational readiness under strain. In addition, Sappi conducts full fire simulations with incident command centre activation and designated radio channels, replicating live-fire decision-making and coordination.

Firefighting teams from across KZN gathered at Riverdale airstrip in Richmond for a day of shared learning and friendly competition.

Further strengthening this approach is Sappi’s active membership in local Fire Protection Associations (FPAs) and local farmer networks. These partnerships ensure mutual support on early detection, resource sharing, and aerial response - critical during peak fire alerts or multi-front suppression scenarios. Compliance with the National Veld and Forest Fire Act is ensured through regular firebreak maintenance and inter-agency coordination.

“Preparedness doesn’t start when the smoke is visible,” adds Roothman. “It starts with data, drills, dialogue - and a firm understanding that every prevention effort is a value multiplier for our people and assets.”

Fire suppression demonstration underway at Ndubazi District, showcasing techniques.

While National Wildland Firefighter Day is officially recognised in the United States on 2 July, its spirit resonates strongly here in South Africa - particularly within our forestry communities, where this time of year coincides with our own peak fire season. We use this moment to acknowledge the extraordinary dedication of our firefighting teams, contractors, and partners - not only as a gesture of solidarity with the global fire management community, but as a reaffirmation of our local commitment to year-round readiness, prevention, and collaboration.

"We may not observe the same calendar date nationally, but the urgency and principle remain the same. July in South Africa is fire season - and it demands a level of preparedness that goes beyond compliance. It’s about protecting landscapes, livelihoods, and life itself," comments Roothman.

This moment offers a powerful opportunity to highlight best practice, share innovation, and honour those who quite literally walk toward the fire - wherever they are in the world.



