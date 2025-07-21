More #WPRDAY2025
Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Ngodwana Mill earns Double Diamond safety honour for LTIF excellence
At Sappi, safety is not optional - it is a core value, deeply embedded in our culture and operations. As our value statement affirms, “We do business safely” - because safety is our responsibility, our way of working, and the foundation for getting everyone home safely, every day. It's a mindset: every action we take protects ourselves and those around us.
The award was presented on 15 July 2025 at Ngodwana Mill, attended by Sappi Limited CEO, Steve Binnie, and Sappi Southern Africa CEO, Graeme Wild. Their visit coincided with a customer engagement, welcoming one of Sappi’s largest clients - a timely opportunity to showcase the mill’s culture of care beyond compliance.
Ngodwana Mill’s milestone reflects the collective ownership demonstrated by employees and contractors, and Sappi Southern Africa’s unwavering commitment to continuous improvement. Driven by this year’s group-wide safety theme, “Safety starts with me,” the business continues to cultivate a safety-first culture across all its operations.
“This milestone is more than just numbers - it’s a reflection of the mindset and commitment our teams bring every day,” said Steve Binnie. “Ngodwana Mill exemplifies what it means to care beyond compliance. I congratulate every person who contributed to this achievement, and I’m proud to see safety rooted in the core of our operations.”
Graeme Wild added: “Safety is not a seasonal effort - it’s our all-year commitment. The Double Diamond Award recognises how deeply this ethos is embedded at Ngodwana Mill. Even while we honour this achievement, we remain vigilant, and remind everyone that our journey to zero harm is ongoing.”
“Four million hours without a lost time injury is a remarkable feat, made possible by every person who chose safety, every day. I want to thank our contractors and employees for taking ownership and living our values. Let’s keep up the momentum and aim even higher.”
- Ngodwana Mill earns Double Diamond safety honour for LTIF excellence21 Jul 16:18
- Investing in youth potential: World Youth Skills Day in the South African context15 Jul 13:19
- Honouring courage, embracing readiness: Sappi hosts regional firefighting competitions03 Jul 15:30
- Sappi boosts local enterprise with MSME investment01 Jul 15:25
- CoGTA-led dialogue bridges sectors to boost municipal performance26 Jun 12:57
Related
Sappi boosts local enterprise with MSME investment 1 Jul 2025 CoGTA-led dialogue bridges sectors to boost municipal performance 26 Jun 2025 Growing futures: Sappi’s Forestry Skills Centre opens in Richmond 10 Jun 2025 Sappi Southern Africa launches 2024 Corporate Citizenship Report 17 Apr 2025 Sappi TuksRace 2025: A winning formula for fitness and fun 21 Feb 2025 Sappi and Enpower Trading reach Financial Close on PPA for power deal from SunCentral 13 Feb 2025