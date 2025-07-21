Ngodwana Mill earns Double Diamond safety honour for LTIF excellence

Sappi Ngodwana Mill, a cornerstone of excellence in sustainable manufacturing, has reached a major safety milestone: four million lost time injury free (LTIF) manhours as of 9 June 2025. This remarkable accomplishment - which equates to around nine months worked without incurring a single lost time injury - has earned the mill a Double Diamond Award, one of the highest honours within the Sappi group’s global Safety Achievement Awards programme. With a tiered system recognising the achievement for every million hours worked LTI free, the Double Diamond symbolises not only excellence but a demonstration of Sappi’s enduring commitment to safeguarding lives.

Gopalan Naidoo, general manager of Ngodwana Mill, proudly receives the award from Sappi Limited CEO, Steve Binnie - marking a moment of recognition at the highest level.

At Sappi, safety is not optional - it is a core value, deeply embedded in our culture and operations. As our value statement affirms, “We do business safely” - because safety is our responsibility, our way of working, and the foundation for getting everyone home safely, every day. It's a mindset: every action we take protects ourselves and those around us.

The award was presented on 15 July 2025 at Ngodwana Mill, attended by Sappi Limited CEO, Steve Binnie, and Sappi Southern Africa CEO, Graeme Wild. Their visit coincided with a customer engagement, welcoming one of Sappi’s largest clients - a timely opportunity to showcase the mill’s culture of care beyond compliance.

The Ngodwana HOD team was honoured for its outstanding leadership in achieving this milestone. Joining in celebration were Graeme Wild, CEO of Sappi Southern Africa (centre back), and Dr Bev Sukhdeo, VP of Manufacturing, R&D and Engineering (far right).

Ngodwana Mill’s milestone reflects the collective ownership demonstrated by employees and contractors, and Sappi Southern Africa’s unwavering commitment to continuous improvement. Driven by this year’s group-wide safety theme, “Safety starts with me,” the business continues to cultivate a safety-first culture across all its operations.

“This milestone is more than just numbers - it’s a reflection of the mindset and commitment our teams bring every day,” said Steve Binnie. “Ngodwana Mill exemplifies what it means to care beyond compliance. I congratulate every person who contributed to this achievement, and I’m proud to see safety rooted in the core of our operations.”

Winning smiles from a powerhouse team—earning the Double Diamond Award is a testament to unwavering dedication and operational excellence.

Graeme Wild added: “Safety is not a seasonal effort - it’s our all-year commitment. The Double Diamond Award recognises how deeply this ethos is embedded at Ngodwana Mill. Even while we honour this achievement, we remain vigilant, and remind everyone that our journey to zero harm is ongoing.”

“Four million hours without a lost time injury is a remarkable feat, made possible by every person who chose safety, every day. I want to thank our contractors and employees for taking ownership and living our values. Let’s keep up the momentum and aim even higher.”



