Growing futures: Sappi’s Forestry Skills Centre opens in Richmond

The official opening of the Sappi Forestry Skills Centre in Richmond, KwaZulu-Natal recently, marked a major step in shaping a future of opportunity for those working in the industry. Designed to equip workers with specialised, hands-on forestry training, the centre embodies Sappi’s drive to nurture skills, create opportunities, and empower local communities through education.

Graeme Wild, SappiSA CEO reunited with his erstwhile fire tender operator, Nhlanhla Mhlekazi Phoswa, turned local contractor.

With skills development at the heart of Sappi’s sustainability journey, the Centre directly supports SDG4 (Quality Education) by providing structured learning that goes beyond theory - ensuring forestry professionals gain practical expertise to thrive in an evolving industry. It also strengthens Sappi’s workforce and sustainability impact, aligning with SDG8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth).

James Manana, Graeme Wild and Duane Roothman on the red carpet.

Investing in people, investing in progress

Reflecting on the milestone, Sappi SSA CEO Graeme Wild shared: "At Sappi, we believe that investing in skills is investing in sustainability. The opening of this centre is a testament to our commitment to education, training, and long-term empowerment - not just for our workforce but for the entire forestry value chain."

Beyond the achievement of establishing this centre, the opening was also deeply nostalgic for Graeme, who returned to familiar ground. Illovo Neck, where the centre is located, is the plantation where he began his career as a young forester at Sappi. Walking onto the site wasn’t just an official visit - it was a homecoming.

That sentiment carried through as Graeme, James Manana, and Duane Roothman - who all started their careers at Sappi together - walked the red carpet to cut the ribbon. Today, James is VP of Human Resources, Duane is VP of Sappi Forests, and Graeme leads the company, but the bonds forged in their early days and their shared passion for forestry remain unchanged.

There was an especially touching moment when Graeme reunited with his former fire-tender operator, Nhlanhla Mhlekazi Phoswa, a man who, in years past, stood side by side with him in the field. Today, that same operator is a successful local Sappi contractor - a further testament to how skills, opportunity, and dedication can shape remarkable success stories.

Melanie Jacobs expressed her pride in the team’s achievement.

Building beyond forestry expertise

The Centre is set to become a practical hub for both new forestry entrants and the ongoing technical development of foresters, forest managers, and contractors. By integrating Sappi training material, it ensures accessible, high-quality, and industry-relevant learning for professionals across all levels.

Since 1 October 2024, 402 people have already attended training, accumulating an impressive 8,746 training hours. Among these, 32 training interventions required participants to stay at the centre for periods ranging from two to fifteen days, with its comfortable and functional living quarters providing an ideal environment for extended learning.

Beyond shaping the next generation of forestry professionals, the centre plays a crucial role in honing technical expertise within the industry. It supports internal capacity-building, ensuring Sappi’s forestry teams and contractors remain at the forefront of best practices. Looking ahead, the centre’s impact will expand even further, with plans to introduce carpentry training for local youth, focused on manufacturing beehives and essential furniture, both scarce yet highly needed resources in the Richmond area.

The opening of the Sappi Forest Skills Centre was attended by partners in the forestry industry.

Reflecting on the significance of the centre, Duane Roothman, VP of Sappi Forests, emphasised its role in the forestry value chain: "Forestry doesn’t exist in isolation - it’s a vital link in the chain of sustainability, conservation, and economic growth. This training centre ensures that we cultivate the right skills for long-term success, and through partnerships like Agricolleges, we are widening access to education and expertise that will shape the future of our industry."

Bringing the Forestry Skills Centre to life was no small feat. It required dedication, collaboration, and the unwavering belief that upskilling is key to a thriving industry. Melanie Jacobs, global process owner: talent, performance and learning, expressed her pride in the team’s achievement: "Seeing this centre become a reality is truly special. It’s not just about classrooms or courses - it’s about creating meaningful impact for the individuals who will train here, for their families, and for the future of forestry."

For Skills Centre manager Sydney Sikhosane and his team, this milestone is the culmination of a labour of love - meticulously restoring the derelict training site, piece by piece, as funds became available. The centre builds on the legacy of dedicated mentorship from veteran forester Tim Netterville, honouring his commitment to training generations of forestry professionals and stands as a beacon of learning, dedicated to technical forestry training for Sappi employees, contractors, and Khulisa growers. It’s more than bricks and mortar - it’s about empowering people with the knowledge and skills they need to succeed.

Sappi’s commitment to skills development isn’t just about training - it’s about giving people real opportunities to succeed. And that’s exactly why its Skills Centre slogan - "Sinikeza abantu amathuba okuphumelela" (Giving people opportunities to succeed) - was more than just words on the day - it was a promise in action.



