Parklands College takes top honours in the Coronation Top Investor Challenge

Two high school learners from Parklands College have been crowned the winners of the inaugural Coronation Top Investor Challenge: Schools Edition. Reuben Rietoff and Mbali Nhuku, competing as the Cashflow Co-Pilots, outperformed hundreds of teams from schools across South Africa to build the top-ranked virtual portfolio.

As winners, they have each received R25,000 in Coronation unit trust vouchers to kick-start their own investment journeys, while their school has been awarded a R50,000 cash prize.

Creating a pathway from the classroom to the investment industry

For the first time, the Coronation Top Investor Challenge was rolled out nationally to high schools across South Africa in 2025. This flagship initiative, a firm favourite among clients, invited learners to step into the shoes of investment professionals and experience the complex yet exciting world of investing.

Armed with R1m in virtual capital, learners worked in teams to build their own investment portfolios and respond to a series of fictional market scenarios. Each scenario challenged them to apply critical thinking and adapt to local and global economic developments as depicted.

“This was the first time many of these learners encountered the world of investing – and they rose to the challenge with remarkable insight and enthusiasm,” says Kirshni Totaram, senior executive at Coronation.

With the help of a beginner-friendly guide to investment fundamentals, learners developed a working understanding of financial markets and portfolio construction. But more importantly, the challenge gave them a taste of what a career in finance could look like – and the confidence to see themselves in it.

“This challenge was a brilliant way for learners to apply their classroom theory in a real-world setting. Opportunities like this show them that what they’re learning isn’t just for exams. It’s equipping them to make good decisions in life.

“When I was told that Parklands College had won, I was surprised but not surprised. The competition is tough, but I know the calibre of our learners,” says Craig Fortuin, subject leader in Economics at Parklands College.

Broadening access to the investment industry

Initiatives like this are one way Coronation is working to open up the investment industry to more young South Africans. Many have the talent and drive to succeed in this competitive sector, but face barriers that can make the industry feel out of reach.

“We know that talent is everywhere, but opportunity is not,” says Totaram. “That’s why our programmes start as early as high school and extend all the way to the professional level – helping to build a pipeline of skilled, confident young people ready to thrive in the financial sector.”

Coronation’s commitment to youth development is long-standing and wide-ranging. Its Exceptional Students Bursary Programme, launched in 1993, supports academically strong learners from under-resourced communities through their tertiary studies. Many go on to intern at the firm, gaining real-world exposure to the workplace.

Post-graduation, Coronation offers the Catapult Programme, a 23-month structured experience developed in partnership with stockbroking firms. It also backs the ASISA Academy’s Fezeka Investment Management Programme, which supports high-potential black female graduates as they enter the industry.

Unlocking potential, one learner at a time

Through these initiatives and others, Coronation is helping to ensure that more young people are equipped to step into the industry and thrive.

“We’d like to congratulate the winning team and thank all the learners, teachers and schools who took part in the challenge,” says Totaram. “We were inspired by the level of insight and enthusiasm shown throughout the competition. It’s clear that the next generation is full of potential.

“This challenge is about building their confidence and showing them that the world of investing is something they can be a part of.”

The Coronation Top Investor Challenge: Schools Edition offered more than just a glimpse into the world of finance – It helped make investing feel more approachable, showing learners that the world of finance is something they can understand – and be a part of.



