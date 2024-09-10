International Literacy Day - 6 September celebration

Picture 1:

Picture credit: Werner Ryke

LITERACY AND NUTRITION STORY: Anton Pillay, CEO of Coronation and Mary-Anne Musekiwa, CFO of Coronation, show their love to the learners of Perivale Primary School in Lotus River who celebrated International Literacy Day this week by performing pages of Todd Parr’s book ‘It's Okay to be Different’. The book is an ode to diversity, inclusion and the power of inspiring stories, and gave the children a chance to engage with literacy in a fun and memorable way. The day was made possible through a partnership between Coronation, literacy organisation Living Through Learning and food sharing NGO Ladles of Love, who are on a collective mission to address the interconnected issues of hunger and early literacy development in young children. In South Africa, an estimated 81% of Grade 4 learners cannot read for meaning in any language and 23% of children live in severe food poverty, which impacts their ability to concentrate and learn. “At Coronation, we’ve made it our mission to act. Foundation phase literacy is a core national issue. That’s why we are invested in a long-term partnership with our foundation phase literacy promotion partner, Living Through Learning, and why we are here at Perivale Primary today with our CSI partners, for a very special celebration of International Literacy Day," said Anton Pillay, CEO at Coronation

Picture credit: Werner Ryke



