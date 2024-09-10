Education Primary & Secondary Education
    International Literacy Day - 6 September celebration

    Issued by Coronation
    10 Sep 2024
    10 Sep 2024

    Picture 1:

    International Literacy Day - 6 September celebration
    International Literacy Day - 6 September celebration

    STORY STAGE: Learners from Perivale Primary School in Lotus River displayed their dramatic flair this week as they staged the pages of Todd Parr’s book ‘It's Okay to be Different’ - an ode to diversity, inclusion and the power of inspiring stories - in celebration of International Literacy Day. The day was made possible through a partnership between Coronation, literacy organisation Living Through Learning and food sharing NGO Ladles of Love, who are on a collective mission to address the interconnected issues of hunger and early literacy development in young children. In South Africa, it is estimated that 81% of Grade 4 learners cannot read for meaning in any language, while 23% of children live in severe food poverty, which impacts their ability to concentrate and learn. “At Coronation, we’ve made it our mission to act. Foundation phase literacy is a core national issue. That’s why we are invested in a long-term partnership with our foundation phase literacy promotion partner, Living Through Learning, and why we are here at Perivale Primary today with our CSI partners, for a very special celebration of International Literacy Day," said Anton Pillay, CEO at Coronation.

    Picture credit: Werner Ryke

    Picture 2:

    International Literacy Day - 6 September celebration
    International Literacy Day - 6 September celebration

    LITERACY AND NUTRITION STORY: Anton Pillay, CEO of Coronation and Mary-Anne Musekiwa, CFO of Coronation, show their love to the learners of Perivale Primary School in Lotus River who celebrated International Literacy Day this week by performing pages of Todd Parr’s book ‘It's Okay to be Different’. The book is an ode to diversity, inclusion and the power of inspiring stories, and gave the children a chance to engage with literacy in a fun and memorable way. The day was made possible through a partnership between Coronation, literacy organisation Living Through Learning and food sharing NGO Ladles of Love, who are on a collective mission to address the interconnected issues of hunger and early literacy development in young children. In South Africa, an estimated 81% of Grade 4 learners cannot read for meaning in any language and 23% of children live in severe food poverty, which impacts their ability to concentrate and learn. “At Coronation, we’ve made it our mission to act. Foundation phase literacy is a core national issue. That’s why we are invested in a long-term partnership with our foundation phase literacy promotion partner, Living Through Learning, and why we are here at Perivale Primary today with our CSI partners, for a very special celebration of International Literacy Day," said Anton Pillay, CEO at Coronation

    Picture credit: Werner Ryke

    Coronation
    As one of the largest independent fund managers in South Africa, Coronation invests the long-term savings of millions of South Africans.
