Serving up second chances with Souper Troopers

Coronation’s Pieter Koekemoer and a group of colleagues spent time at the Souper Troopers Humanity Hub in Woodstock, getting to know the Souper Squad. These individuals have experienced homelessness and other challenges, and with support from Souper Troopers, have rebuilt their lives and re-entered the workforce. All are now employed at the Hub, giving back to the community and continuing the cycle of support.

Coronation backs Souper Troopers’ food security efforts, which are often the first step in their broader system of care. A hot meal in a safe space can lead to connection and trust. As Souper Troopers’ founder and executive director Kerry Hoffman puts it, “You can’t connect with someone when they’re hangry.”

The group is pictured outside the Hub, beneath its Madiba mural, a symbol of hope and humanity that watches over the community.

Picture credit: Jurie Senekal



