    Coronation and Ladles of Love Sarmiethon 2024

    Issued by Coronation
    5 Nov 2024
    5 Nov 2024
    In celebration of World Sandwich Day on Sunday, food relief organisation Ladles of Love and Coronation teamed up once again to host the highly anticipated annual Sarmiethon, where corporate teams battled it out to make the most sandwiches for children in need.
    Coronation and Ladles of Love Sarmiethon 2024

    Coronation CFO Mary-Anne Musekiwa (centre) and her crew of volunteers show some energetic team spirit at the feel-good food-charity event, held at Maker’s Landing in the V&A Waterfront today. This year the participants aimed to make a whopping 75,000 in a single morning, at simultaneous events in Joburg and Cape Town. The Sarmiethon campaign focuses on the connection between nutrition and learning, with donations of sandwiches and other nutrient-rich food to 62 pre-schools in the Western Cape, Gauteng and the Northern Cape. Unicef estimates that 1.5 million children under five years old in South Africa suffer undernutrition.

    Coronation and Ladles of Love Sarmiethon 2024

    Coronation COO Llewellyn Smit (left) and Coronation marketing head Wisahl Ganief (right) joined a small army of volunteers to make as many sandwiches as they could.

    Coronation and Ladles of Love Sarmiethon 2024

    The happy volunteers from Coronation show how it is done.

    Picture credits: Werner Ryke

    Read more: Coronation, Mary-Anne Musekiwa
    Coronation
    As one of the largest independent fund managers in South Africa, Coronation invests the long-term savings of millions of South Africans.
