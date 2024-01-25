Subscribe & Follow
Coronation and Ladles of Love Sarmiethon 2024
Coronation CFO Mary-Anne Musekiwa (centre) and her crew of volunteers show some energetic team spirit at the feel-good food-charity event, held at Maker’s Landing in the V&A Waterfront today. This year the participants aimed to make a whopping 75,000 in a single morning, at simultaneous events in Joburg and Cape Town. The Sarmiethon campaign focuses on the connection between nutrition and learning, with donations of sandwiches and other nutrient-rich food to 62 pre-schools in the Western Cape, Gauteng and the Northern Cape. Unicef estimates that 1.5 million children under five years old in South Africa suffer undernutrition.
Coronation COO Llewellyn Smit (left) and Coronation marketing head Wisahl Ganief (right) joined a small army of volunteers to make as many sandwiches as they could.
The happy volunteers from Coronation show how it is done.
Picture credits: Werner Ryke
