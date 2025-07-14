Is workplace stress a trigger for substance abuse, and how can employers help?

We spend a lot of time at work: by some estimates up to a third of our lives. Demand and pressure in the workplace are high, with workers expected to produce more in less time. Added to this, workers are often required to be available for workplace matters over the weekend or while on holiday.

This type of work culture creates a lifestyle lacking in downtime and leisure, two things that are critical for working professionals who need to recharge. All the time spent at work or dealing with work matters outside of the workplace mixed with a lack of leisure is a recipe for stress.

Sadly, ‘productivity anxiety’ – the feeling that there is always more you should be doing – is reaching pandemic proportions in the global workplace. A Workhuman survey of 1,000 full-time employees found that 80% of workers say they suffer from productivity anxiety and over one-third experience it multiple times a week. Interestingly, this type of anxiety is higher among Gen Z’s with 30% battling it daily and 58% having it numerous times a week.

Chronic stress is a catalyst for ‘self-medication’, which may lead to addiction

Siobhan Alford, hospital manager at Harmony Psychiatric and Addiction Clinic in Cape Town says that, while stress tends to be perceived as negative, it is a necessary part of life. “Acute stress is stress that has a deadline, and it can actually enhance performance. Positive stress is what makes an individual step outside of their comfort zone and allows them to challenge themselves. Chronic stress lasts for an extended period and cannot be resolved by the stressor disappearing. It is stress that builds up over time and becomes overwhelming.

This is the kind of stress that can lead to substance abuse issues as the individual may begin to ‘self-medicate’ to deal with the pressure being placed on them by their career and the inability to use healthy coping mechanisms.”

Work-related stress leading to substance abuse has been substantiated by a substantial body of research: It is estimated that work-related stress contributes to substance abuse in 10 to 20% of the global workforce, showing a higher prevalence in people employed in careers that are physically demanding or dangerous, or mentally or emotionally taxing. Worse still – a recent study found that it’s on the rise, with statistics showing that close to one-third of respondents reported feeling more anxious about their work than they did three years ago. Respondents cited several reasons for their increased anxiety, including worries about job security, long hours, and increasing pressure to perform.

Companies can – and should – help employees manage their stress

Alford says that there are several strategies that workplaces can use to help their employees use healthy coping mechanisms to deal with stress. ‘Fostering a workplace culture that promotes mental wellbeing – for example by doing regular check ins with employees, encouraging an open-door policy, and implementing a culture where downtime is encouraged – is the first step. Introducing supportive workplace policies and providing employee assistance programmes will further support this culture, reduce the risk and mitigate the impact of substance abuse among employees.’

Another effective prevention strategy is the implementation of a substance-free workplace programme. These programmes aim to prevent substance abuse by promoting a safe and healthy working environment and providing resources and support for employees who may be struggling with substance use issues. The components of a substance-free workplace programme can vary, but successful programmes generally include five key elements:

A written policy, which spells out the organisation’s position on substance abuse and explains the consequences if the policy is contravened.

An employee education initiative designed to inform employees about the dangers of substance abuse and the company's drug-free workplace policy.

Specialised supervisor training to recognise signs of substance abuse and tools to handle related situations appropriately.

An employee assistance programme (EAP), which provides support for employees dealing with substance abuse, including counselling services, referrals to treatment programmes like those provided at Harmony Psychiatric and Addiction Clinic – which are fully covered by most South African medical aid schemes – and ongoing support during recovery.

Drug tests. This component must be implemented in a respectful and fair manner, and it’s essential to clearly communicate the drug testing policy to all employees and ensure that testing procedures are consistent and non-discriminatory. The main circumstances in which an employer might give a drug test include pre-employment, to reduce the chances of hiring a substance misuser; annually; at random; under reasonable suspicion; after an accident or incident involving unsafe behaviour; and return-to-duty, after an employee has completed a treatment programme for substance misuse.

“In addition to implementing prevention programmes, it's also important to conduct ongoing reviews and evaluations,” says Alford. “These should analyse various aspects of the programme, including its reach, acceptance among employees, impact on substance use, and effectiveness in reducing work-related stress. Feedback from employees can also provide valuable insights into the programme's strengths and weaknesses. Evaluating the programme and making necessary adjustments regularly helps to identify flaws, trends, best practices, and opportunities for improvement in the programme's effectiveness.”

Prioritising support, promoting recovery

Workplace stress may be unavoidable, but how organisations respond to it can make all the difference. At Harmony Psychiatric and Addiction Clinic, we strive to provide accessible, medically supported treatment that helps employees recover without stigma or delay. Whether it’s through professional rehab, dual diagnosis care, or aftercare planning, Harmony’s commitment is to each individual – because healthier employees build stronger workplaces.



