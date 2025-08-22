Subscribe & Follow
Eastern Cape attorney struck from roll after scandalously writing the judgment in her own clients’ case
The South African Legal Practice Council succeeded in its application to have attorney Zoleka Ponoane struck from the roll of attorneys after it was discovered that she had convinced a magistrate to let her write a ruling in a damages case where she was representing the plaintiffs.
Ponoane is based in Komani.
The case has been making its way through Eastern Cape courts for a decade, and every judge hearing a part of it has expressed their outrage and astonishment at Ponoane’s behaviour.
Read the full article on the Daily Maverick.
Source: Daily Maverick
