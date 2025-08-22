Eastern Cape attorney struck from roll after scandalously writing the judgment in her own clients’ case

The Eastern Cape Division of the High Court has ordered that attorney Zoleka Ponoane be struck from the roll after she convinced a magistrate to let her write the judgment in a case in which she was representing a number of men against the minister of police.

Zoleka Susan Ponoane has been struck from the roll of attorneys by the Eastern Cape Division of the High Court. (Photo: LinkedIn)

The South African Legal Practice Council succeeded in its application to have attorney Zoleka Ponoane struck from the roll of attorneys after it was discovered that she had convinced a magistrate to let her write a ruling in a damages case where she was representing the plaintiffs.

Ponoane is based in Komani.

The case has been making its way through Eastern Cape courts for a decade, and every judge hearing a part of it has expressed their outrage and astonishment at Ponoane’s behaviour.

