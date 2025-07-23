The Gathering 2025: Unfiltered. Bold ideas. Big names. One defining conversation

Some names need no introduction, and this August, they’ll be on one stage – ready to be heard, challenged, and engaged with.

We’re proud to confirm that Impact Edition will host a not-to-be-missed panel titled “Creation of New Urban Identity”, led by none other than Daily Maverick associate editor and renowned political journalist Stephen Grootes.

Joining him for this timely and necessary conversation are three political figures redefining South Africa’s political landscape:



Herman Mashaba, president of ActionSA

Songezo Zibi, leader of Rise Mzansi

Mmusi Maimane, leader of Build One South Africa (BOSA) A New Political Identity? “There is very little that is genuinely new in our politics – many of our parties have their roots in older parties, often from our apartheid past. But three parties appear to be competing for what looks like a new South African identity. It is largely urban, multiracial and multicultural. They are Rise Mzansi, ActionSA and Bosa. These parties might well be pointing the way to a future for our politics. Or, their projects might be doomed to failure. Find out first-hand what their leaders are planning, and how they see themselves, at The Gathering 2025.” – Stephen Grootes, Associate Editor, Daily Maverick The Gathering 2025: A Day of Impact

Date: 28 August 2025



Location: Cape Town International Convention Centre



Time: 8am to 6pm



Event starts at: 9am

