    The Gathering 2025: Unfiltered. Bold ideas. Big names. One defining conversation

    Some names need no introduction, and this August, they’ll be on one stage – ready to be heard, challenged, and engaged with.
    Issued by Daily Maverick
    1 Aug 2025
    The Gathering 2025: Unfiltered. Bold ideas. Big names. One defining conversation

    We’re proud to confirm that Impact Edition will host a not-to-be-missed panel titled “Creation of New Urban Identity”, led by none other than Daily Maverick associate editor and renowned political journalist Stephen Grootes.

    Joining him for this timely and necessary conversation are three political figures redefining South Africa’s political landscape:

  • Herman Mashaba, president of ActionSA

  • Songezo Zibi, leader of Rise Mzansi

  • Mmusi Maimane, leader of Build One South Africa (BOSA)

    A New Political Identity?

    “There is very little that is genuinely new in our politics – many of our parties have their roots in older parties, often from our apartheid past. But three parties appear to be competing for what looks like a new South African identity. It is largely urban, multiracial and multicultural. They are Rise Mzansi, ActionSA and Bosa. These parties might well be pointing the way to a future for our politics. Or, their projects might be doomed to failure. Find out first-hand what their leaders are planning, and how they see themselves, at The Gathering 2025.” – Stephen Grootes, Associate Editor, Daily Maverick

    The Gathering 2025: A Day of Impact

  • Date: 28 August 2025
  • Location: Cape Town International Convention Centre
  • Time: 8am to 6pm
  • Event starts at: 9am
  • Tickets: R325 to R2200
    Buy tickets here.

    Prepare for a full day of bold conversations with the country’s most influential changemakers across politics, technology, education, activism, the arts and more.

    New! Premium Access Ticket

    Elevate your Gathering experience with all-day access to the Premium Lounge including complimentary food and beverages, plus priority access to seating in The Auditorium for every main stage moment.

    Already confirmed for the stage:

    • Edward Kieswetter
    • Zingiswa Losi
    • Grace Matlhape
    • Mark Heywood
    • Alan Knott-Craig
    • Kyle Findlay and Aldu Cornelissen
    • Rachel Kolisi
    • Lisa Vetten
    • Larry Cooke
    • Styli Charalambous
    • Pieter-Louis Myburgh
    • Estelle Ellis
    • Ferial Haffajee
    • Zukiswa Pikoli

    Plus: A special performance of Round of Applause: Freshly Squeezed for Daily Maverick by Marianne Thamm.

    Want a ticket discount? Join Maverick Insider for exclusive perks, backstage access, and a front-row seat to the truth.

    This article was first published on the DM Blog here.

    About Daily Maverick:

    Daily Maverick is an independent news and analysis platform committed to delivering high-quality journalism that serves as a catalyst for positive change. With a focus on in-depth reporting and insightful commentary, Daily Maverick tackles pressing issues across politics, business, science and society.

    About sponsor:

    The Gathering 2025 is brought to you in partnership with Ninety One and sponsors Binance and the Friedrich Naumann Foundation.

