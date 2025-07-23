Subscribe & Follow
The Gathering 2025: Unfiltered. Bold ideas. Big names. One defining conversation
We’re proud to confirm that Impact Edition will host a not-to-be-missed panel titled “Creation of New Urban Identity”, led by none other than Daily Maverick associate editor and renowned political journalist Stephen Grootes.
Joining him for this timely and necessary conversation are three political figures redefining South Africa’s political landscape:
A New Political Identity?
“There is very little that is genuinely new in our politics – many of our parties have their roots in older parties, often from our apartheid past. But three parties appear to be competing for what looks like a new South African identity. It is largely urban, multiracial and multicultural. They are Rise Mzansi, ActionSA and Bosa. These parties might well be pointing the way to a future for our politics. Or, their projects might be doomed to failure. Find out first-hand what their leaders are planning, and how they see themselves, at The Gathering 2025.” – Stephen Grootes, Associate Editor, Daily Maverick
The Gathering 2025: A Day of Impact
Prepare for a full day of bold conversations with the country’s most influential changemakers across politics, technology, education, activism, the arts and more.
Already confirmed for the stage:
- Edward Kieswetter
- Zingiswa Losi
- Grace Matlhape
- Mark Heywood
- Alan Knott-Craig
- Kyle Findlay and Aldu Cornelissen
- Rachel Kolisi
- Lisa Vetten
- Larry Cooke
- Styli Charalambous
- Pieter-Louis Myburgh
- Estelle Ellis
- Ferial Haffajee
- Zukiswa Pikoli
Plus: A special performance of Round of Applause: Freshly Squeezed for Daily Maverick by Marianne Thamm.
This article was first published on the DM Blog here.
About Daily Maverick:
Daily Maverick is an independent news and analysis platform committed to delivering high-quality journalism that serves as a catalyst for positive change. With a focus on in-depth reporting and insightful commentary, Daily Maverick tackles pressing issues across politics, business, science and society.
About sponsor:
The Gathering 2025 is brought to you in partnership with Ninety One and sponsors Binance and the Friedrich Naumann Foundation.
