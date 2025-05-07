Do you have what it takes to compete? Daily Maverick’s Marketing Masterclass series returns

A nine-part webinar series brought to you in association with eatbigfish, The Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA) and the Marketing Association of South Africa (MASA).

After a standout first season, Daily Mavericks Marketing Masterclass free-to-access webinar series returns - bigger, bolder, built for this new era of marketing and brings together some of the sharpest minds in brand, business, and strategy.

Expertise that matters.

Hosted by well-known marketing and brand strategy consultant, David Blyth (Africa partner at eatbigfish) and joined this time by award-winning marketer, bestselling author, and seasoned storyteller Khaya Dlanga (managing partner eatbigfish Africa) the series aims to unpack what it really takes to stay relevant, build value, and deliver impact in a world where the rules are being rewritten in real time.

Together, they’ll guide critical conversations with industry leaders and award-winning creatives about how to navigate complexity, build brand resilience, and shape marketing careers that go the distance.

The marketer of tomorrow starts today

Series 2 kicks off on 3 July with The Marketer of the Future - a timely and insightful conversation exploring the skills, mindset, and creative agility that today’s marketers must master to stay relevant in a rapidly evolving landscape.

Hosted by David alongside Khaya, the session brings together visionary leaders Sechaba Motsieloa, founder of KANSY Group, MASA Board member , and Elizabeth Mokwena, Executive Marketing Director: HomeCare Southern Africa, Unilever, also a member of the MASA Board.

Nine webinars. One purpose: Progress.

Across the nine webinars in this season, they will be joined by business leaders in the marketing profession as well as award-winning creative thinkers to talk about 3 core themes:

Capability – What the marketer of the future looks like, how to build a lasting career, and how to nurture creativity in a noisy world.

Value – How to build real brand power, create value perceptions that matter, and stay locally relevant.

Impact – The intersection of creativity and business results, the role of humour in breakthrough work, and how to cut through the clutter with purpose.

Each session is a fast-paced, engaging, one-hour conversation designed for marketers, strategists, advertisers and creatives working to stay relevant in a shifting world.

Credibility that counts.

This series isn’t just about inspiration - it’s about staying professionally equipped in a marketing landscape that’s constantly shifting.

Attendees can earn 6 Designated Marketer CPD points

(CMSA Level + for AMSA & MPSA Designated Members | CPD Approval Number: MA DM 25001)

Endorsed by both the Marketing Association of South Africa (MASA) and the Association for Communication & Advertising (ACA)

Designed to offer practical, real-world insight for marketers navigating complexity, career growth, and creative leadership

