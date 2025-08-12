Call to marketers: Help shape the future of sustainable marketing

Kantar and the United Nations Global Compact have launched the CMO Blueprint for Sustainable Growth Benchmark Survey – a first-of-its-kind global initiative to assess how marketing is driving both growth and sustainability.

(Image supplied)

This is a call to marketing leaders: engage with the CMO Blueprint, join the zero-base measurement survey, and redefine growth for a sustainable future.

The survey is:

Just 3 minutes



Anonymous and confidential



Personalised performance snapshot included



Contribute to a global baseline that elevates marketing’s role in sustainable transformation.

Your insights will help define a global benchmark for sustainable marketing, highlighting gaps, strengths, and opportunities to accelerate impact.

The survey is open to all senior marketing, insights, comms, innovation and sustainability people.

Participants will receive:

A personalised performance benchmark vs global peers through email



Early access to strategic insights



A free 90-minute consultation with our experts to explore your sustainability opportunities.

Your responses are anonymous and will contribute to building practical tools for marketers committed to leading with purpose and impact.

Take the survey now.

Let’s make sustainability a force for business and good at the same time.

Read more here.