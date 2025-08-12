South Africa
    Call to marketers: Help shape the future of sustainable marketing

    Kantar and the United Nations Global Compact have launched the CMO Blueprint for Sustainable Growth Benchmark Survey – a first-of-its-kind global initiative to assess how marketing is driving both growth and sustainability.
    12 Aug 2025
    (Image supplied)
    This is a call to marketing leaders: engage with the CMO Blueprint, join the zero-base measurement survey, and redefine growth for a sustainable future.

    The survey is:

    • Just 3 minutes
    • Anonymous and confidential
    • Personalised performance snapshot included
    • Contribute to a global baseline that elevates marketing’s role in sustainable transformation.

    Your insights will help define a global benchmark for sustainable marketing, highlighting gaps, strengths, and opportunities to accelerate impact.

    The survey is open to all senior marketing, insights, comms, innovation and sustainability people.

    Participants will receive:

    • A personalised performance benchmark vs global peers through email
    • Early access to strategic insights
    • A free 90-minute consultation with our experts to explore your sustainability opportunities.

    Your responses are anonymous and will contribute to building practical tools for marketers committed to leading with purpose and impact.

    Take the survey now.

    Let’s make sustainability a force for business and good at the same time.

    Read more here.

    Read more: research, marketing research, Kantar, sustainability research, United Nations Global Compact
