Warc: Red flags deflate marketers optimism for 2026

Only a fifth (19%) of brand marketers expect budgets to rise next year, despite over half (59%) believing business will improve (Image supplied)

Part of Warc’s Evolution of Marketing programme, The Voice of the Marketer uncovers marketers’ opinions on where the industry is headed in the coming year.

The report examines four different themes that have emerged from the annual survey of 1,000+ marketers worldwide fielded between September to October 2025.

The four themes outlined in The Voice of the Marketer are:

Business optimism is failing to translate into budget optimism Only 59% of brand marketers expect business in 2026 to be better than in 2025 but only 19% expect marketing budgets to be higher next year. Marketers are still mostly optimistic about business expectations for 2026 but anticipate budget reductions. The survey data shows that those expecting lower budgets next year are more likely to invest in performance marketing (42%) than in brand marketing (29%). However, balancing performance marketing with brand building can lead to more sustainable returns and help advertisers avoid the ‘doom loop’ - the negative cycle that arises from a mix of faulty metrics, wasted spend and diminishing returns. More than half of marketers (55%) recognise short-termism as a major industry concern, up 30pp from a quarter of marketers (25%) surveyed in 2022.

Marketers are already feeling the effects of US trade policies Three-fifths (61%) of marketers are concerned about the impact of economic conditions on their marketing strategies for 2026. This is heightened by US trade tariffs and policies. Effects include uncertainty and slowed investment, supply chain disruptions, lower demand for products, and reduced profit margins, with North American marketers being the most affected. These concerns outweigh privacy, brand safety, or societal issues. Four in 10 marketers are using scenario planning, a tool that enables marketers to model multiple economic scenarios in advance, and stress-test different decisions, as well as restructuring teams to be more agile and responsive to macro changes. Alex Craddock, chief marketing and content officer, Citi, says: “We’ve had a lot of uncertainty this year, which has caused volatility... Markets have proven to be pretty resilient up until now; at some stage, that resilience will start to wane.”

AI disruption is a top concern Three in five (59%) marketers are worried about AI disruption – more than double (28%) of those who were concerned in 2023. Marketers have moved beyond experimenting with AI and are now using it with more purpose. The most popular tasks for AI include summarising large texts (76%), competitor and category analysis (74%) and customer insights (60%). However, growing concerns reflect a general mood of uncertainty around AI: its potential benefits and limitations, its impact on existing workflows, creative processes, and changes in employment. Over a third (35%) of marketers are worried that AI will replace several human functions in marketing over the next three years. More agencies (40%) feel threatened by AI than brand marketers (30%), which are leaning into AI to scale faster, cheaper and become more independent as budgets tighten. In response, agencies are building their own AI capabilities to defend their value, particularly amidst competition from AI-powered tech platforms. Lex Bradshaw-Zanger, chief marketing and digital officer of SAPMENA Zone for L’Oréal Groupe, says, “The new rule of engagement is strategic orchestration: knowing when to deploy AI, how to combine it with human insight, and maintaining control over your data and brand integrity while scaling at unprecedented levels.”