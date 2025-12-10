AI pupfluencer created to reach younger audience for Guide Dog Association

The South African Guide-Dogs Association for the Blind (GDA) relies heavily on donations – which often come from older supporters and corporate funders. But younger donors, who have more disposable income, are harder to reach. So, the team decided to meet them where they spend a lot of their time already: following influencers on social media.

To reach younger donors, the South African Guide Dog Association, together with VML, created AI pupfluencer, Maxx Reps (Image supplied)

It did this by giving them a peek into the world of an assistance dog at work. If you’ve ever watched an assistance dog at work, you’ll know they’re athletes in their own right – alert, disciplined, focused, and trained to an astonishingly high standard.

But they don’t have time to film content - they’re too busy transforming people’s lives.So, GDA partnered with VML to do the next best thing: they built an AI pupfluencer based on a real dog.

His name is Maxx Reps, and he’s ready to take you inside the grind.

“We realised the real dogs were busy with their training,” says Pippa Browning, copywriter at VML.

“So, rather than pulling them out of lessons to make videos, we created a digital version that could share the story on their behalf.”

Real-dog inspiration with a mission-focused mindset

Maxx is inspired by an actual working guide dog named Solo, a parkrun-loving, fitness-obsessed, endlessly enthusiastic little power pup who stole hearts long before he became the inspiration for South Africa’s first guide-dog gym bro.

“When we showed the client the concept and the early renders, they immediately recognised Solo,” says Tilesh Bhaga, creative director – digital & innovation at VML.

“They said, ‘That’s exactly him.’ The personality fit was perfect.”

“They’re very similar!” confirms Sekelwa Mpambo, social media manager at GDA, who says Solo has always been a natural leader and was the “prefect” of his guide dog class.

“From puppyhood, Solo was outpacing littermates and was always pushing himself throughout training, hardly distracted, and he would encourage good behaviour from his classmates too.

“Solo passed all his major assessments with flying colours because of his ‘locked-in’ approach to task work.

“You will hardly find Solo ‘goofing’ around. He is a proud and confident dog.”

Ideal blueprint

Those characteristics became the ideal blueprint for Maxx, who is built to mimic the kind of gym-bro influencer we all know: klapping it hard in the gym, cold-plunging, giving ‘it’s all you, Boet’ energy.

Except his workouts are grounded in the training real assistance dogs do every day. And that’s the clever twist: Maxx may be entertaining, but all his content references something real – the gear assistance dogs need, the skills they practise, and the funding it takes to get them from puppyhood to graduation.

Why use AI?

In the last year, AI content has earned a stigma for being a quick way to churn out subpar video content.

This is not that.

“Maxx was definitely not a shortcut,” says Andre de Jager, art director at VML, who brought him to life.

“It takes two-to-three hours to build about 15 seconds of video – and that’s after a full storyboard has been developed.

"Honestly, it would have been much simpler to film a real dog, but we couldn’t take them out of training.”

The painstaking process involves:

crafting a character-appropriate script



recording a voiceover



designing a storyboard that aligns with that voice

generating and refining the AI dog’s performance frame by frame



syncing lip movements, gestures, and continuity



ensuring he looks like the same dog in every shot

editing the final video to match trending sounds and formats

“You have to obsess over every detail,” says Browning.

“Same harness, same colouring, same setting, same vibe.

“And then also accept that some things will never be perfect with AI, so you learn to wing it, catch mistakes, and keep it fun.”

The final result

The final result? A satirical character with the heart of a real guide dog and a purpose to raise funds to support their training.

“Our first reaction was, “This is so cool! And what a perfect fit for our brand!” says Vanda Harries, head of marketing at GDA.

“He’s perfect to attract a new audience for us, using new technology like AI in a smart and very relevant way and, of course, the pure entertainment value… who wouldn’t love Maxx?”

Mutt on a mission

“Maxx Reps has his own Instagram and TikTok, with content shared to YouTube and Facebook,” explains Brett David, business unit director at VML.

“This will be linked to GDA’s social media accounts, with some posts shared across those accounts.

“We want people to say, ‘What is the South African Guide-Dogs Association doing?’

Alongside the content stream, Maxx has his own donation tracker: a public progress bar showing how close he is to “graduation”, with every rand raised going directly towards training real assistance dogs.

“People invest emotionally in a character more easily than a faceless charity page,” explains Bhaga.

The more people who feel inspired to donate towards Maxx, the more assistance dogs can be trained.

Get involved: Follow Maxx. Share Maxx. Help real dogs graduate

Maxx Reps may be an AI character, but the impact he’s driving is very real.

Every like, follow, share, and donation helps fund the training of assistance dogs who will one day become someone’s eyes and key to independence.

Follow Maxx, keep an eye on his progress bar, and help him make it to graduation – for himself, and for all the real assistance dogs he represents.

The real dogs are busy doing what they do best.

Maxx is here to make sure the world sees why that work matters.

Follow Maxx on:

Instagram

TikTok

Youtube

Donation link: Available on the South African Guide-Dogs Association website.