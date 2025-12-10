Subscribe & Follow
OFM wins Community Project Award at the 2025 Telkom Radio Awards
The recognition honours OFM’s commitment to uplifting the communities it serves. Cycling Santa was created after the long-standing sponsor of Carols by Candlelight withdrew – placing a 20-year Christmas gift tradition at risk. To ensure the spirit of giving continued, OFM reinvented the initiative as a mobile, community-driven campaign that brought festive cheer directly to listeners across Bloemfontein and Potchefstroom.
The project captured the hearts of central South Africans, generating overwhelming support, generous donations, and meaningful impact for children in need.
OFM sales and marketing manager Anchen Lintvelt says: "Winning this award makes us so proud! It was a special and unique way to give Christmas gifts to children in need and our audience contributed to this with such generous hearts. We share this award with our audience who never disappoint us and always support us in any campaign we do!"
The Telkom Radio Awards celebrate excellence and innovation in the radio industry, setting a benchmark for broadcasters nationwide. OFM is honoured to be recognised for its community-driven storytelling and impact.
