South Africa
Marketing & Media Radio & Audio
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Broad MediaOFM RadioBusiness and Arts South AfricaPrimedia BroadcastingJacaranda FMHOT 102.7FMAlgoa FMDentsuAchievement Awards GroupThe Walt Disney Company AfricaPrimedia StudiosIgnition GroupTopco MediaMediaHeads 360AdBotEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    OFM wins Community Project Award at the 2025 Telkom Radio Awards

    OFM is proud to announce that Cycling Santa has won the Community Project Award at the 2025 Telkom Radio Awards, held on Saturday, 6 December at the Sandton Convention Centre.
    Issued by OFM Radio
    10 Dec 2025
    10 Dec 2025
    OFM wins Community Project Award at the 2025 Telkom Radio Awards

    The recognition honours OFM’s commitment to uplifting the communities it serves. Cycling Santa was created after the long-standing sponsor of Carols by Candlelight withdrew – placing a 20-year Christmas gift tradition at risk. To ensure the spirit of giving continued, OFM reinvented the initiative as a mobile, community-driven campaign that brought festive cheer directly to listeners across Bloemfontein and Potchefstroom.

    The project captured the hearts of central South Africans, generating overwhelming support, generous donations, and meaningful impact for children in need.

    OFM sales and marketing manager Anchen Lintvelt says: "Winning this award makes us so proud! It was a special and unique way to give Christmas gifts to children in need and our audience contributed to this with such generous hearts. We share this award with our audience who never disappoint us and always support us in any campaign we do!"

    The Telkom Radio Awards celebrate excellence and innovation in the radio industry, setting a benchmark for broadcasters nationwide. OFM is honoured to be recognised for its community-driven storytelling and impact.

    For more info, contact az.oc.mfo@gnitekram.

    Read more: OFM, Anchen Lintvelt
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    OFM Radio
    OFM, is Central South Africa's premier commercial radio station, offering a mix of music, news and entertainment. The station serves the affluent SEM 7+ economically active marketplace with a broadcast footprint across the Free State, Northern Cape, southern Gauteng and North West.
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz