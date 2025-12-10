South Africa
    99c wins prestigious Shoprite Group Supplier of the Year Award for 2025

    Independent full-service advertising agency 99c is proud to announce that they have been awarded Shoprite Group Supplier of the Year Award for 2025, in the professional services category, a prestigious honour that recognises excellence, innovation, and the highest standard of service within the Shoprite Group’s extensive supplier network.
    Issued by Ninety9cents
    10 Dec 2025
    10 Dec 2025
    99c wins prestigious Shoprite Group Supplier of the Year Award for 2025

    Winning this award is a significant accolade for 99c – not just because it comes from Africa’s largest retail group (and one of the continent’s biggest advertisers), but also because it validates the agency’s ethos and the crucial role that agencies and marketers play in growing brands in tough economic conditions.

    “What an honour to once again be recognised as Shoprite Group’s Supplier of the Year,” said Andrew Brand, founder and group CEO at 99c. “This award is a testament to our 18-year partnership and enormous trust between our teams. At a time when client-agency relationships are under so much pressure around the world, it demonstrates how clients and agencies can relentlessly pursue shared goals to produce extraordinary results.”

    Shoprite Group chief marketing officer, Ilze Bylos, echoed this sentiment, highlighting the strength of the collaboration that has shaped the retailer’s market presence: “Our business exists to make the everyday better for more South Africans and at the heart of that is using creativity to solve customer friction points. 99c has a relentless appetite for solving for any creative challenge, from selling baked beans to branding airplanes all while captivating people's imagination without compromising on building our brands. Thanks to their remarkable team for 18 years of commitment and talent."

    As 99c celebrates this recognition, the agency looks forward to continuing their close partnership with the Shoprite Group and contributing to their future growth across the continent.

    “We’ll reflect on this wonderful recognition for some time, but for now it’s straight back to work to maintain and surpass the brilliant standard of work we’ve produced over the past year,” concluded Brand.

    Shoprite Group, Andrew Brand
