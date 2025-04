Mzansi, get ready for the most anticipated chocolate launch of the year! Following its record-breaking success worldwide, Lindt Dubai Style Chocolate is finally launching in South Africa on Friday, 2 May.

Chocolate lovers around the world have indulged in this one-of-a-kind treat, with some stores selling out within days. Now, it's South Africa's turn to experience the decadence of Lindt Dubai Style Chocolate, crafted from the finest Swiss chocolate and featuring a luxurious 45% pistachio filling that sets it apart from other sweet creations.

The Lindt Dubai Style Chocolate comes in two exquisite varieties:

Slabs – available at Lindt Boutiques and select Woolworths stores



Pralines – available exclusively at Lindt Boutiques

With demand expected to soar, get yours while stock lasts – so mark your calendars, set your reminders, and grab the chance to experience this special flavour profile that’s been an infatuation of chocolate lovers worldwide.

Follow Lindt's Facebook and Instagram accounts for more updates and sneak peeks leading up to the launch.