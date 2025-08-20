South Africa
    Rising veldfires set to hit crops, livestock and food prices

    Increasing frequency and severity of veldfires across South Africa could drive up food prices, as farmers face rising production costs and risks to crops, livestock, and infrastructure. Above-average rainfall during the latter part of the growing season, combined with climate change factors, has heightened the threat.
    20 Aug 2025
    20 Aug 2025
    Source: pvproductions via
    Source: pvproductions via Freepik

    “Considering South Africa’s escalating food price inflation and the ongoing challenges faced by farmers, this adds to food security issues by impacting both the supply and price of food,” says Dawie Maree, head of information and marketing, FNB Agriculture.

    High-risk crops and livestock

    The losses are substantial, including hectares of destroyed crop and grazing land, death of livestock, and damaged farm infrastructure such as energy and irrigation systems.

    "Meat in particular, which is currently the biggest driver of food inflation after surging to a 25-month high in June, is at the highest risk as the death of animals, feed supplies, pasture and storage facility losses could put meat producers under more pressure than what they are currently experiencing as a result of the foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) outbreak," says Maree.

    Mitigation and preparedness

    Farmers are urged to implement risk management measures throughout the year to control veldfire threats.

    “We are urging farmers to put the necessary measures in place to mitigate against the risk of veld fires. Between now and the beginning of the rainy season around October and November, veld fires can spread quickly, destroying farms and leaving relentless distraction," adds Maree.

    Key recommendations include:

    • Developing a fire management plan
    • Collaborating with government and other farmers through local fire protection associations
    • Maintaining fire equipment and firebreaks
    • Ensuring adequate insurance coverage
    • Engaging communities to raise awareness and educate about veldfires

    “While veld fires are not unique to South Africa, their frequency and severity continue to increase, putting farmers on the back foot financially. Taking a proactive approach and ensuring that risk measures are in place will go a long way,” cautions Maree.

    climate change, food prices, risk management, crops, livestock, Dawie Maree, FNB Agriculture, South Africa agriculture
