Bring Christmas home: A summer feast the way it should be

Forget the fake snow and the cheap tinsel, the mulled wine and the eggnog. This Christmas, it’s all about sunshine, fresh produce, and a table that celebrates the beauty and bounty of our own country. Vinette Diab-Nicholls shows us how to forget the idea of a European Christmas and rather turn your patio into a festive summer harvest that’s gloriously and authentically South African.

Every December, our screens fill with images of roaring fires, snowflakes and spiced wine. It’s lovely, of course, but it isn’t us. And why should we be a second-rate version of someone else when we can be a first-rate version of ourselves? While much of the world is bundling up, we’re setting tables under open skies, reaching for rosé over red wine, and serving platters of fresh fruit and salad instead of pudding and pie.

For far too long, South Africans have tried to replicate the look and feel of a European or American Christmas. It’s time to embrace the magic of our own glorious climate and celebrate the festive season in a way that feels like home.

This year, we’re taking the celebration outdoors and turning our patios into summer harvest tables. Here’s how to do it beautifully, and with unmistakable South African flair:

Set the scene: Light, life and colour

Start with a table that celebrates abundance. The easiest way to set the mood is with a tablecloth that bursts with life: a vibrant floral print is an instant mood-setter and becomes the perfect backdrop for a long, joyful lunch.

If you prefer a subtler look, you can opt for soft red stripe that is understated yet festive, and beautiful when layered with woven placemats or a neutral runner. The effect is breezy and elegant, the ideal base for your summer feast.

Celebrate the summer harvest

Christmas is all about generosity – not just in spirit, but in how the table looks and feels. Work with what the season offers: strawberries and cherries, lemons, figs, rosemary, olive branches and flowering hydrangeas.

Use a beautiful vase set as your centrepiece vessels and fill them with this summer bounty. Cluster them down the centre of the table and weave through sprigs of greenery. The result is lush, organic, and layered. And the red cherries and berries will add that trademark Christmas pop of red. It tells a story of plenty without ever feeling overdone.

Finish with a scattering of fairy lights for evening ambience.

Comfort and style, outdoors

A festive patio should feel like an extension of your living room: soft, comfortable and inviting.

Outdoor scatter cushions in botanical and textural prints are a fool-proof way to achieve exactly this. Layer them across patio chairs, benches, armchairs and loungers to create a relaxed, abundant feel. A winning recipe is to mix bold prints with tactile neutrals. It always strikes a balance that feels sophisticated yet effortless.

Add a sculptural element or two for a designer finish. An interesting vase or piece of artisanal décor make striking statements and can be conversation starters.

From day to night

Our South African Christmas lunches have a wonderful way of stretching late into the evening. As the light changes, let the atmosphere shift too.

Use clay vases and terrariums to hold battery-powered candles or tea lights. They’ll cast a warm, golden glow across the table. Keep your playlist easy-going: gentle jazz, amapiano, or acoustic covers work beautifully in the background.

As the crickets start to sing and the last of the dessert disappears, you’ll realise this is what a South African Christmas truly feels like.

Feast without fuss

Don’t overcomplicate it. Serve food family-style: large wooden boards and ceramic platters of braaivleis, grilled prawns, fresh salads, charred vegetables, and citrus garnishes. The food itself becomes part of the décor.

Serve condiments and oils in beautiful clay vessels for that earthy, layered, natural look. Let guests serve themselves and let the laughter flow.

Add a touch of magic

The festive season doesn’t need to be drenched in glitter to sparkle. A few considered details go a long way: