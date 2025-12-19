South Africa
    Bring Christmas home: A summer feast the way it should be

    Forget the fake snow and the cheap tinsel, the mulled wine and the eggnog. This Christmas, it’s all about sunshine, fresh produce, and a table that celebrates the beauty and bounty of our own country. Vinette Diab-Nicholls shows us how to forget the idea of a European Christmas and rather turn your patio into a festive summer harvest that’s gloriously and authentically South African.
    Issued by Giava Interiors
    19 Dec 2025
    19 Dec 2025
    Bring Christmas home: A summer feast the way it should be

    Every December, our screens fill with images of roaring fires, snowflakes and spiced wine. It’s lovely, of course, but it isn’t us. And why should we be a second-rate version of someone else when we can be a first-rate version of ourselves? While much of the world is bundling up, we’re setting tables under open skies, reaching for rosé over red wine, and serving platters of fresh fruit and salad instead of pudding and pie.

    Bring Christmas home: A summer feast the way it should be

    For far too long, South Africans have tried to replicate the look and feel of a European or American Christmas. It’s time to embrace the magic of our own glorious climate and celebrate the festive season in a way that feels like home.

    This year, we’re taking the celebration outdoors and turning our patios into summer harvest tables. Here’s how to do it beautifully, and with unmistakable South African flair:

    Set the scene: Light, life and colour

    Start with a table that celebrates abundance. The easiest way to set the mood is with a tablecloth that bursts with life: a vibrant floral print is an instant mood-setter and becomes the perfect backdrop for a long, joyful lunch.

    If you prefer a subtler look, you can opt for soft red stripe that is understated yet festive, and beautiful when layered with woven placemats or a neutral runner. The effect is breezy and elegant, the ideal base for your summer feast.

    Bring Christmas home: A summer feast the way it should be

    Celebrate the summer harvest

    Christmas is all about generosity – not just in spirit, but in how the table looks and feels. Work with what the season offers: strawberries and cherries, lemons, figs, rosemary, olive branches and flowering hydrangeas.

    Bring Christmas home: A summer feast the way it should be

    Use a beautiful vase set as your centrepiece vessels and fill them with this summer bounty. Cluster them down the centre of the table and weave through sprigs of greenery. The result is lush, organic, and layered. And the red cherries and berries will add that trademark Christmas pop of red. It tells a story of plenty without ever feeling overdone.

    Finish with a scattering of fairy lights for evening ambience.

    Bring Christmas home: A summer feast the way it should be

    Comfort and style, outdoors

    A festive patio should feel like an extension of your living room: soft, comfortable and inviting.

    Bring Christmas home: A summer feast the way it should be

    Outdoor scatter cushions in botanical and textural prints are a fool-proof way to achieve exactly this. Layer them across patio chairs, benches, armchairs and loungers to create a relaxed, abundant feel. A winning recipe is to mix bold prints with tactile neutrals. It always strikes a balance that feels sophisticated yet effortless.

    Bring Christmas home: A summer feast the way it should be

    Add a sculptural element or two for a designer finish. An interesting vase or piece of artisanal décor make striking statements and can be conversation starters.

    Bring Christmas home: A summer feast the way it should be

    From day to night

    Our South African Christmas lunches have a wonderful way of stretching late into the evening. As the light changes, let the atmosphere shift too.

    Use clay vases and terrariums to hold battery-powered candles or tea lights. They’ll cast a warm, golden glow across the table. Keep your playlist easy-going: gentle jazz, amapiano, or acoustic covers work beautifully in the background.

    Bring Christmas home: A summer feast the way it should be

    As the crickets start to sing and the last of the dessert disappears, you’ll realise this is what a South African Christmas truly feels like.

    Feast without fuss

    Don’t overcomplicate it. Serve food family-style: large wooden boards and ceramic platters of braaivleis, grilled prawns, fresh salads, charred vegetables, and citrus garnishes. The food itself becomes part of the décor.

    Serve condiments and oils in beautiful clay vessels for that earthy, layered, natural look. Let guests serve themselves and let the laughter flow.

    Bring Christmas home: A summer feast the way it should be

    Add a touch of magic

    The festive season doesn’t need to be drenched in glitter to sparkle. A few considered details go a long way:

    • Tie linen napkins with twine and a sprig of rosemary.

    • Scatter pine cones across the table. (Spray them gold if you’re feeling extravagant and want to add that extra touch of whimsy.)

    • Use lemons or pomegranates as natural name tags.

    • Hang a simple garland of eucalyptus or olive branches above the table for scent and softness.

      It’s these small, sensory touches that make the day magical.

      Bring Christmas home: A summer feast the way it should be

      A Christmas that feels like home

      A South African Christmas should be a reflection of our lifestyle: open, warm, generous and full of light.

      This year, let’s stop chasing snowflakes and start catching sunshine. Step outside, embrace the golden glow of summer, and create a Christmas feast that feels like home.

      • Vinette Diab-Nicholls is the CEO, founder and head designer of award-winning interior design studio Giava Interiors.


    Giava Interiors
    Giava Interiors is an exclusive, full-service interior design studio catering to residential, hospitality, retail, and corporate clients across Sub-Saharan Africa. We design luxury spaces, manufacture custom furniture, and handcraft bespoke décor. Our team of award-winning designers, project managers, and craftsmen has transformed everything from five-star lodges and high-rise offices to luxury apartments and family homes. Vinette Diab-Nicholls, company founder, believes that true luxury lies in the seamless marriage of beauty and function. “True luxury is the quiet conversation between excellent craftsmanship, beautiful proportions, and enduring quality. It whispers rather than shouts. It’s in the weight of well-aged wood, the precision of a hand-stitched seam, and the harmony of colours, textures and patterns.”
