    From basic to presidential: How to design a luxury master suite

    In a world where our homes have become our havens, the master bedroom is no longer just a place to sleep: It’s also a sanctuary for resting, lounging, and working. Designer Vinette Diab-Nicholls gives five pro-tips on how to bring that presidential energy into your own bedroom.
    By Vinette Diab-Nicholls, issued by Giava Interiors
    1 Aug 2025
    1. Think like a designer: Create a three-zone layout

    Presidential suites aren’t defined by size; they’re defined by flow. The key? Zoning. By dividing the bedroom into three distinct areas – a sleep zone, a lounge zone, and a work zone – you create an experience, not just a room.

    Start with the bed as the central anchor, flanked by glam side tables for instant luxury. A plush headboard in a tactile fabric adds softness and drama. Just beyond, carve out a lounge area: a curved sofa paired with a sculptural coffee table invites slow mornings and restful evenings.

    The final touch is a dedicated workspace – a necessity in the age of hybrid living. Here’s my designer secret: position the desk directly behind the sofa. This not only saves space but creates a layered, high-design aesthetic that feels both modern and intentional.

    2. Let materials do the talking

    If luxury had a texture, it would be velvet. In the suite photographed here, we played with tactile, embossed velvets to add depth, dimension, and softness to the space. From the headboard to scatter cushions and upholstery, velvet offered a plush counterpoint to the clean lines and sculptural forms throughout.

    A round coffee table with a granite top and timber base echoed the sofa’s curves, subtly tying the design together while grounding it with natural materials. It’s about contrast and cohesion. Sleek doesn’t have to mean cold.

    3. Embrace this season’s boldest colours

    Burgundy made a bold return to interiors this year, and we embraced it as the hero of our suite at Decorex this year. Paired with deep blue for richness and mustard for warmth, the palette felt both nostalgic and daring – seventies-inspired, but contemporary and forward-looking.

    Colour is where confidence lives. You don’t need to paint every wall burgundy, but even a headboard, an ottoman, or velvet throw cushions in these tones can completely transform the mood of a room.

    4. Maximise space with smart layouts

    Beyond beauty, our Decorex suite demonstrated just how cleverly small spaces can be maximised. The desk-behind-the-sofa move is a standout trick. It provides structure, adds visual interest, and creates a natural transition between lounge and work without the need for partitions or bulky furniture.

    Multifunctional doesn’t mean cluttered, it means intentional. Every piece should have a role, and every corner a purpose.

    5. Style Like a Hotel (but make it personal)

    Finally, add finishing touches that bring personality and polish. Layer lighting: bedside pendants, sconces, and concealed LEDs bring warmth and atmosphere.

    Add curated décor: think ceramic vessels, sculptural pieces, and fresh flowers. And never underestimate the power of scent: linen sprays, essential oil diffusers, or a signature candle complete the sensory experience.

    It’s not about replicating a hotel room, but about capturing that same feeling of ease, luxury, indulgence, and calm.

    The final word

    Luxury doesn’t always require major renovation. With smart layout choices, bold colour, rich textures, and the thoughtful creation of distinct zones, you can transform your master bedroom into a presidential-style retreat – tailored entirely to your life.

    Because every day should begin and end in beauty.

    About Vinette Diab-Nicholls

    Vinette Diab-Nicholls is the founder and CEO of Giava Interiors.
    Giava Interiors
    Giava Interiors is an exclusive, full-service interior design studio catering to residential, hospitality, retail, and corporate clients across Sub-Saharan Africa. We design luxury spaces, manufacture custom furniture, and handcraft bespoke décor. Our team of award-winning designers, project managers, and craftsmen has transformed everything from five-star lodges and high-rise offices to luxury apartments and family homes. Vinette Diab-Nicholls, company founder, believes that true luxury lies in the seamless marriage of beauty and function. “True luxury is the quiet conversation between excellent craftsmanship, beautiful proportions, and enduring quality. It whispers rather than shouts. It’s in the weight of well-aged wood, the precision of a hand-stitched seam, and the harmony of colours, textures and patterns.”
