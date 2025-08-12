South Africa
    Giava Interiors: From single mom to South Africa’s luxury interior design leader

    In celebration of Women’s Month, Giava Interiors is spotlighting the remarkable journey of its founder and CEO, Vinette Diab-Nicholls — a single mother who turned passion, perseverance, and strategic thinking into one of South Africa’s leading luxury interior design studios.
    Issued by Giava Interiors
    12 Aug 2025
    12 Aug 2025
    Vinette Diab-Nicholls, Giava Interiors founder & CEO
    Vinette Diab-Nicholls, Giava Interiors founder & CEO

    “Designing spaces is what I do. But designing a life my daughters can be proud of? That’s what drives me,” says Diab-Nicholls.

    Building a brand with purpose

    Founded in Johannesburg in 2019, Giava Interiors is named after Vinette’s two youngest daughters, Gia and Ava. The studio has evolved from offering residential decorating services to managing high-end projects across South Africa — from bespoke interiors in Johannesburg to luxury lodge transformations and premium commercial spaces.

    Breaking into the competitive luxury interiors market required more than creative talent. “I took on small projects, built lasting relationships, and personally oversaw every detail,” says Diab-Nicholls. “Word spread because people could see the passion and precision in every project.”

    Motherhood as a business advantage

    As a single mother, Vinette developed skills that proved invaluable in business — multitasking under pressure, creative problem-solving, and resilience in the face of setbacks. “My daughters are my ‘why’. I want them to grow up knowing they can lead, create, and achieve without asking for permission.”

    A design philosophy that delivers ROI

    Giava Interiors approaches design as an investment, not just an aesthetic choice. “We don’t just decorate; we create spaces that reflect a client’s identity and deliver tangible value — whether it’s elevating a home’s market appeal or enhancing a brand’s customer experience,” says Diab-Nicholls.

    The process is collaborative, detail-driven, and story-led, ensuring every space is both functional and emotionally engaging.

    Looking ahead: Growth and empowerment

    The studio is expanding deeper into high-end hospitality design and forging collaborations with skilled artisans and creatives across South Africa.

    “Our vision is to deliver world-class, bespoke interiors while also creating opportunities for emerging talent in the design industry,” says Diab-Nicholls.

    About Giava Interiors

    Founded: 2019
    Founder & CEO: Vinette Diab-Nicholls
    Specialties: Bespoke residential interiors, luxury lodges, premium commercial spaces
    Location: Johannesburg, South Africa

    Website: www.giavainteriors.com
    Instagram: @giavainteriors

    Giava Interiors
    Giava Interiors is an exclusive, full-service interior design studio catering to residential, hospitality, retail, and corporate clients across Sub-Saharan Africa. We design luxury spaces, manufacture custom furniture, and handcraft bespoke décor. Our team of award-winning designers, project managers, and craftsmen has transformed everything from five-star lodges and high-rise offices to luxury apartments and family homes. Vinette Diab-Nicholls, company founder, believes that true luxury lies in the seamless marriage of beauty and function. “True luxury is the quiet conversation between excellent craftsmanship, beautiful proportions, and enduring quality. It whispers rather than shouts. It’s in the weight of well-aged wood, the precision of a hand-stitched seam, and the harmony of colours, textures and patterns.”
