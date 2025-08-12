Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Giava Interiors: From single mom to South Africa’s luxury interior design leader
“Designing spaces is what I do. But designing a life my daughters can be proud of? That’s what drives me,” says Diab-Nicholls.
Building a brand with purpose
Founded in Johannesburg in 2019, Giava Interiors is named after Vinette’s two youngest daughters, Gia and Ava. The studio has evolved from offering residential decorating services to managing high-end projects across South Africa — from bespoke interiors in Johannesburg to luxury lodge transformations and premium commercial spaces.
Breaking into the competitive luxury interiors market required more than creative talent. “I took on small projects, built lasting relationships, and personally oversaw every detail,” says Diab-Nicholls. “Word spread because people could see the passion and precision in every project.”
Motherhood as a business advantage
As a single mother, Vinette developed skills that proved invaluable in business — multitasking under pressure, creative problem-solving, and resilience in the face of setbacks. “My daughters are my ‘why’. I want them to grow up knowing they can lead, create, and achieve without asking for permission.”
A design philosophy that delivers ROI
Giava Interiors approaches design as an investment, not just an aesthetic choice. “We don’t just decorate; we create spaces that reflect a client’s identity and deliver tangible value — whether it’s elevating a home’s market appeal or enhancing a brand’s customer experience,” says Diab-Nicholls.
The process is collaborative, detail-driven, and story-led, ensuring every space is both functional and emotionally engaging.
Looking ahead: Growth and empowerment
The studio is expanding deeper into high-end hospitality design and forging collaborations with skilled artisans and creatives across South Africa.
“Our vision is to deliver world-class, bespoke interiors while also creating opportunities for emerging talent in the design industry,” says Diab-Nicholls.
About Giava Interiors
Founded: 2019
Founder & CEO: Vinette Diab-Nicholls
Specialties: Bespoke residential interiors, luxury lodges, premium commercial spaces
Location: Johannesburg, South Africa
Website: www.giavainteriors.com
Instagram: @giavainteriors
Related
Spier expands hospitality with new exclusive-use villas 8 Aug 2025 From basic to presidential: How to design a luxury master suite 1 Aug 2025 7 reasons why good office design adds to your bottomline 10 Jul 2025 Transform your home with inspiration from the Johannesburg Homemakers Fair 20 Jan 2025 The cultural blueprint: How to make your office not just look good, but feel right 17 Jan 2025