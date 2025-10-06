Summer entertaining trends: Hosting like a goddess indoors and outdoors

South Africans are rediscovering the joy of summer entertaining – and the focus is shifting from 'good enough' styling to curated, luxurious spaces that blur the lines between indoors and outdoors.

According to Johannesburg-based luxury interior designer Vinette Diab-Nicholls, founder of Giava Interiors, “Magical hosting is never about perfection – it’s about presence. When your guests feel at ease, that’s when the real beauty happens.”

A season of abundance

Summer lends itself to gatherings that celebrate colour, texture, and abundance. Instead of minimalism, the trend is toward layering bold patterns, playful accessories, and artisanal furniture that add both comfort and character.

Scatter cushions are leading this shift. “Cushions are never just cushions,” says Diab-Nicholls. “They’re style statements that invite comfort while telling a story about who you are.”

From vibrant botanicals to animal prints, the right cushions instantly transform patios, lounges, and dining areas into spaces that feel alive with personality.

Table décor as theatre

Entertaining in 2025 is no longer about the food alone. The table itself has become a canvas for creativity. Statement vases, textured glassware, and layered linens are turning everyday meals into celebrations.

“At Giava Interiors, we see tables as the stage,” says Diab-Nicholls. “Every element, from a sculptural vase to a playful ceramic bowl, adds to the story. It’s where function meets luxury.”

This approach not only enhances the dining experience, but also creates share-worthy moments in an age where lifestyle and design are amplified on social platforms.

Seating for endless evenings

Comfortable seating remains at the heart of hosting. Iconic Malawi chairs continue to trend, prized for their handwoven craftsmanship, heritage appeal, and modern versatility. Paired with bold benches or scatter cushions, they strike the perfect balance between relaxed and refined.

Design that engages the senses

The new luxury in entertaining is multi-sensory design. From the tactile feel of linen napkins to the sparkle of glass in sunlight, every element contributes to atmosphere.

“Design is storytelling,” says Diab-Nicholls. “The more senses you engage, the more unforgettable the story becomes.”

This 'sensory feast' approach ensures gatherings feel immersive, abundant, and memorable.

Why this matters for brands and homeowners

For homeowners, investing in curated interiors is no longer about showing off – it’s about creating experiences. For brands in the design, lifestyle, and hospitality sectors, it reflects a consumer appetite for spaces that are both functional and aspirational.

Diab-Nicholls concludes: “I always remind clients – the best host is a relaxed one. Energy is contagious, so if you’re having fun, everyone else will too.”

About Giava Interiors

Founded in 2019, Giava Interiors is a Johannesburg-based luxury interior design studio specialising in bespoke residential, hospitality, and commercial spaces. Known for its quiet luxury aesthetic, curated scatter cushions, and custom furniture, the brand has become a trusted name in South Africa’s design landscape.

Explore Giava Interiors' Scatter Cushion and Table Décor Collections online at www.giavainteriors.com.




