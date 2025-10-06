South Africa
    GL events gears up for a peak season of outdoor events

    This summer, GL events South Africa transforms outdoor spaces into premium event experiences, with the Nedbank Golf Challenge showcasing their creativity and precision.
    Lerato MaruleBy Lerato Marule, issued by GL events South Africa PTY (LTD)
    6 Oct 2025
    6 Oct 2025
    As the year reaches its busiest season and summer unfolds, GL events South Africa is in full motion. Our teams move with precision from one project to the next, the hum of activity marking the start of a season defined by outdoor experiences. With the warmth of summer drawing crowds to sporting, corporate, entertainment, and lifestyle events, our expertise in creating premium environments has never been more in demand.

    “Transitioning from winter into spring and summer always marks a very exciting period for the women and men of GL events South Africa as we continue to showcase the versatility and adaptability of our skills set and infrastructure. True to our motto of bringing people together this season sees people coming together onto the predominantly outdoor activations and events. The transformation of these normally “dead” spaces during winter comes to life as team GL events teams work their magic.” says Ishmael Atanasi; CEO, GL events South Africa

    This December, the spotlight is on the prestigious Nedbank Golf Challenge, a project that demands both scale and meticulous attention to detail. From the moment our teams arrive on site, the transformation begins: curved marquees of varying sizes rise alongside double-decker structures, each one a testament to careful planning and craftsmanship. Snow peaks shimmer in the sunlight, A-Frame structures offer striking architectural lines, and a grand Bedouin tent promises an exotic touch.

    Every structure is designed with both function and elegance in mind. Glass, PVC, and cassette panels blend seamlessly to create interiors that are not only visually striking but also tailored for upmarket hospitality and feature areas. By collaborating with other suppliers, GL events delivers harmonious spaces where every detail – from lighting to finishes – enhances the guest experience.

    As a turnkey solutions provider, GL events is ready to conceptualize, transform spaces, and create memorable experiences. From the first sketches to the final installation, the Nedbank Golf Challenge exemplifies what we do best: turning expansive outdoor areas into immersive, flawless environments. As the season reaches its peak, our commitment remains unwavering – bringing every space to life with creativity, precision, and the standard of excellence our clients expect.

    About Lerato Marule

    Experienced Communications Officer with a demonstrated history of working in the utilities industry. Skilled in Internal and External Communications, Event Management, Marketing and Stakeholder Relations. Strong media and communication professional with a Honours Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) focused in Marketing from North-West University/Noordwes-Universiteit.
      GL events South Africa PTY (LTD)
      GL events South Africa is a worldwide provider of integrated solutions and services for the events industry, operating across the three main event industry segments.
