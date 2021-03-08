8 things to consider about mall activations

Taking the lead in unusual times

Create brand awareness around product launches and promotions of existing products



Forge lasting relationships between brands and customers



Promote engagement of new audiences with the brand



Provide a platform for valuable audience feedback



Encourage emotional connections with clients



Reinforce brand-positioning in the market



Generate high brand recall

Sanitiser units



Screens



Social distancing floor decals

We add to our stock as and when required by legislation

Custom-built stands - Eye-catching designs and quality finishes. Our bespoke custom stands which vary in size, will bring your stand and brand to life. They provide high visibility and are most effective in increasing traffic and just that much more interest in your stand.



Pop-Ups - Our products offer great value for money. They are adaptable, durable, and most importantly, re-usable for the next activation. Our products are also light and easily movable making them suitable for roadshows and for future roaming activations.

Technology is the door to marketing activation. The team at GL events will create a visual experience to be remembered, and can assist with all brand activation efforts.

Attention-grabbing creatives



An eye-catching and welcoming environment



An array of furniture, lighting, flooring, and elegant décor from which to choose



Working on concepts and themes



Promotional and professional support

Your company's values



The company identity: logo, colours and other corporate identity elements



Relevance to your target audience

3D design concepts



Store design in line with retail strategy

Full project and management services



Experienced retail and space planning designers



Durable, fit-for-purpose material



Quick turn-around time



Cost effective quality solutions



Full adherence to in-mall regulations



Consulting and conceptualisation



Production



Installation

Although not always simple to relay your brand's message, products, or services, and especially with the considerable amount of current activity on the internet and with competitors fighting for their share of the market, GL events continues delivering professional services in these unusual times.With Covid-19 rules precluding exhibitions and events from which to showcase your brand and products, malls are constantly coming up with new and original ideas of how to create a buzz and draw feet through their doors.Retail has certainly become more challenging and creating 'new' shopping experiences in malls, means staying ahead of trends and knowing exactly how to successfully promote your business or brand through other avenues. GL events has a highly skilled and professional team which can assist in all aspects of mall activations.Malls are still in the fortunate position of attracting an extensive variety of audiences, creating an ideal setting for brands to engage and attract their target audience.Importantly, they provide the perfect platform for mall activations.Mall activations are also a great way of resuscitating brands and forging long-term relationships with consumers. Attracting and engaging with customers with effective mall and brand activation, ultimately motivates consumers to sign on the dotted line and make that purchase.There is no doubt that mall activations are incredibly successful and that in itself, is good reason to consider letting us develop a perfect mall activation strategy for your business and brand.We have put together a comprehensive guide for easy reference which will assist you when considering the development of an effective mall activation strategy:Understanding only just a few benefits of how mall activations can revitalise your business is a good place to start.THEY:GL events is fully apprised of and committed to upholding all Covid-19 protocols, making use of up-to-the-minute technology and ensuring that all safety measures are firmly in place.We offer a multitude of Covid-approved safety services and an extensive choice of protective equipment, including:AND:We cannot stress enough, the importance of this aspect of mall activation. Spending time in malls, studying shoppers, and taking note of other retailers on offer, is invaluable to the success of your mall activation.Remember, that depending on the type of shopper, what works in one mall may not work in another. Careful monitoring of the shoppers, the mall and other retailers is vital.GL events are experts in the field of activation. We will engineer and manufacture retail displays, showcasing your products in any environment or setting, creating striking visual displays which are critical to maximising the success of mall activations.Interesting Fact: Visual information is vividly remembered by 65% of peopleAs opposed to traditional stores, pop-ups are much less expensive to set up and maintain and are becoming a popular option for e-tailers to enter the brick-and-mortar environment.Even though expenses are fewer when comparing with traditional stores, there are a multitude of ways and means to reduce costs even further, if planning to set up a pop-up store. GL events can assist!Cost wise, this is one of the most important decisions to make. Do your homework and negotiate floor space rentals with the landlord. Base negotiations on the locality of the display and the amount of traffic your stall will receive. (As previously mentioned, spend some time in the mall of your choice and monitor the shopping activities).Brand cohesion is the key to most themes and concepts. Choose a theme which reflects your brand and makes it clear who the host of the display is.Remember to include:GL events will assist by providing:GL events is your partner. We are leaders in the field and will assist with every aspect of your mall activation. From planning, signage and fixtures to tools and execution, our professional team is waiting to deliver within budget and time.Allow us to connect your great ideas with matching retail spaces and produce a shopping experience to remember!