    Acsa rolls out real-time baggage tracking on its mobile app

    Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) has introduced a real-time baggage tracking function on the ACSA Mobile App, giving passengers greater visibility over their checked-in luggage as it moves through the airport system.
    19 Nov 2025
    Source: ©Brian Jackson via 123RF

    The update allows travellers to follow their bag from check-in through the handling process until loading, using their booking reference number and flight date. The feature is aimed at improving transparency and reducing uncertainty, particularly during peak travel periods.

    "This enhancement is a significant step in our digital transformation journey," says Sello Makhubela, Acsa interim chief information officer. "By empowering passengers with real-time visibility of their baggage, we are not only improving convenience but also strengthening trust in our operational processes.

    "Technology enables us to better serve our passengers, and this feature is one of many innovations aimed at delivering a seamless, world-class travel experience."

    The updated Acsa Mobile App, including the new tracking tool, is available on the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, and Huawei AppGallery.

    Acsa says the rollout forms part of its broader plan to integrate digital tools across its airport network to streamline operations and support a more consistent passenger experience.

