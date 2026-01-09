South Africa
Legal Competition Law
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Kenyan court postpones case seeking to halt Diageo's $2.3bn sale of EABL

    Kenya's High Court on Friday moved to 20 January the hearing of a case seeking to stop Diageo's $2.3bn sale of its local subsidiary EABL to Japan's Asahi Holdings.
    By Duncan Miriri and Emma Rumney
    9 Jan 2026
    9 Jan 2026
    An employee inspects bottles of beer on a conveyor belt along a production line at the East African Breweries' microbrewery as the company released its half-year results in Ruaraka, Nairobi Kenya, 26 January 2024. Reuters/Monicah Mwangi/File Photo/File Photo
    An employee inspects bottles of beer on a conveyor belt along a production line at the East African Breweries' microbrewery as the company released its half-year results in Ruaraka, Nairobi Kenya, 26 January 2024. Reuters/Monicah Mwangi/File Photo/File Photo

    Diageo, said last month it had agreed to sell its 65% stake in East African Breweries Limited to the Japanese brewer. Diageo is selling non-core assets to reduce debt, as well as offset the impact of US tariffs and a fall in sales driven by shifting consumer patterns.

    Kenyan beer distributor Bia Tosha filed the case to try to block the deal this week over pending litigation dating back to 2016, sending Diageo's shares lower. EABL has said the case has no legal or factual link to the transaction.

    Bahati Mwamuye, a judge at the court, said the deal parties could take preliminary steps such as seeking regulatory approvals, as long as the transaction was not finalised by 20 January, when the court will give further directions.

    Deal parties have said they expect completion in the second half of this year.

    "We welcome the court's decision to allow the regulatory phases of this transaction to continue," EABL said in a statement.

    Read more: Diageo, East African Breweries Limited, EABL, Duncan Miriri and Emma Rumney
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    About Duncan Miriri and Emma Rumney

    Reporting by Duncan Miriri. Additional reporting by Emma Rumney. Editing by Mark Potter
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz