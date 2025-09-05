South Africa
Lifestyle Food & Wine
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Thirst Bar ServicesJockey South AfricaOnPoint PRThe Publicity WorkshopMultiChoiceHeineken BeveragesMoonsportEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    20 years of raising the bar: Thirst celebrates 2 decades of experience-making in South Africa and beyond

    For 20 years, Thirst has been more than a mobile bar company, we’ve been the spark behind South Africa’s most unforgettable celebrations. From small backyard gatherings to world-class festivals, we’ve turned every pour into a story, every cocktail into connection, and every event into a memory.
    Issued by Thirst Bar Services
    5 Sep 2025
    5 Sep 2025
    20 years of raising the bar: Thirst celebrates 2 decades of experience-making in South Africa and beyond

    Founders’ vision

    Founded in 2005 by Clyde Ackerman and Rael Lasarow, Thirst began with a bold belief: that mobile bars could be more than a service, they could be an experience. Two decades later, Thirst is South Africa’s leading mobile bar and events company, setting the standard for innovation, professionalism, and flair.

    “Starting out, we had nothing more than a passion for our craft and a belief that we could change the industry. We’ve faced challenges that nearly closed the doors, from recessions to Covid-19. During the pandemic, we kept 95% of our people because we knew the importance of our team and when restrictions lifted, we had our best team with us. Our fire never went out. If anything, it made us bolder.” – Clyde Ackerman

    “Two decades later, we’re still obsessed with pushing boundaries. Our industry has changed, but one thing hasn’t: our mission to raise the bar, literally and figuratively, for every client we serve. We cannot wait to keep serving and building strong relationships with our clients as we look ahead to the next 20 years.” – Rael Lasarow

    20 years in motion

    • 50,000+ events turned into memories
    • 150 million drinks served and millions of smiles sparked
    • Partnerships with South Africa’s biggest festivals: The Luxurious Marble Circus, DSTV Delicious Festival, Durban July, Corona Sunsets, Summer Cup
    • International experiences in Mauritius and India

    People first

    Behind every event is a team of 70 full-time staff and 500 part-time professionals. They’re more than bartenders or coordinators, they’re memory-makers, experience-shapers, and the reason clients keep coming back. Their passion, attention to detail, and dedication turn every function into something unforgettable.

    Training the Next Generation

    Thirst isn’t only about serving today’s events it’s about shaping tomorrow’s industry. Over the past two decades, we’ve trained 85,000+ bartenders through the Diageo Bar Academy, with SETA-accredited programs that empower young professionals, advance careers, and uplift the hospitality sector.

    Looking ahead

    As we celebrate 20 years, we’re not slowing down, we’re scaling up. Thirst is evolving into more than a bar service. We’re building a global African lifestyle brand that transforms occasions into milestones, training into careers, and brands into experiences.

    The next chapter is about impact, innovation, and influence in South Africa, across Africa, and worldwide.

    Raise your glass with us

    Whether it’s an intimate gathering, a festival of thousands, or a brand activation with global reach Thirst is here to make it unforgettable.

    Here’s to 20 years of raising the bar. Here’s to the next 20.

    Celebrate with Thirst. Experience the difference.

    Read more: Diageo, Clyde Ackerman
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Thirst Bar Services
    Thirst has fostered a reputation for providing excellent service from a platform of market leading equipment. By continually offering new, unique and innovative locally and internationally inspired products, like the Thirst Bartenders Marker, and using mobile bar units that are state of the art.
    OptionsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz