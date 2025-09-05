Subscribe & Follow
20 years of raising the bar: Thirst celebrates 2 decades of experience-making in South Africa and beyond
Founders’ vision
Founded in 2005 by Clyde Ackerman and Rael Lasarow, Thirst began with a bold belief: that mobile bars could be more than a service, they could be an experience. Two decades later, Thirst is South Africa’s leading mobile bar and events company, setting the standard for innovation, professionalism, and flair.
“Starting out, we had nothing more than a passion for our craft and a belief that we could change the industry. We’ve faced challenges that nearly closed the doors, from recessions to Covid-19. During the pandemic, we kept 95% of our people because we knew the importance of our team and when restrictions lifted, we had our best team with us. Our fire never went out. If anything, it made us bolder.” – Clyde Ackerman
“Two decades later, we’re still obsessed with pushing boundaries. Our industry has changed, but one thing hasn’t: our mission to raise the bar, literally and figuratively, for every client we serve. We cannot wait to keep serving and building strong relationships with our clients as we look ahead to the next 20 years.” – Rael Lasarow
20 years in motion
- 50,000+ events turned into memories
- 150 million drinks served and millions of smiles sparked
- Partnerships with South Africa’s biggest festivals: The Luxurious Marble Circus, DSTV Delicious Festival, Durban July, Corona Sunsets, Summer Cup
- International experiences in Mauritius and India
People first
Behind every event is a team of 70 full-time staff and 500 part-time professionals. They’re more than bartenders or coordinators, they’re memory-makers, experience-shapers, and the reason clients keep coming back. Their passion, attention to detail, and dedication turn every function into something unforgettable.
Training the Next Generation
Thirst isn’t only about serving today’s events it’s about shaping tomorrow’s industry. Over the past two decades, we’ve trained 85,000+ bartenders through the Diageo Bar Academy, with SETA-accredited programs that empower young professionals, advance careers, and uplift the hospitality sector.
Looking ahead
As we celebrate 20 years, we’re not slowing down, we’re scaling up. Thirst is evolving into more than a bar service. We’re building a global African lifestyle brand that transforms occasions into milestones, training into careers, and brands into experiences.
The next chapter is about impact, innovation, and influence in South Africa, across Africa, and worldwide.
Raise your glass with us
Whether it’s an intimate gathering, a festival of thousands, or a brand activation with global reach Thirst is here to make it unforgettable.
Here’s to 20 years of raising the bar. Here’s to the next 20.
Celebrate with Thirst. Experience the difference.
