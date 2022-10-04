Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Thirst Bar ServicesBizcommunity.comCity Lodge HotelEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Hospitality Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Tourism & Travel jobs

  • General Manager Cape Town
  • Digital Marketing Manager - Centre of Excellence Cape Town
  • General Manager Cape Town
  • Digital Marketing Specialist – Centre of Excellence Cape Town
  • Content Manager Cape Town
  • Luxury Vacation Concierge - Virtual Position Cape Town
  • New Vendor Coordinator - Property Maintenance Sales Remote
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Baristas and bartenders thirst for new skills

    4 Oct 2022
    Issued by: Thirst Bar Services
    Now, more than ever, people are investing in memorable experiences. The anxiety associated with Covid-19 social distancing has lifted, and people are gathering again with newfound enthusiasm, eager to socialise, laugh and fill their social media pages with new pictures and memories.
    Baristas and bartenders thirst for new skills

    For eventgoers, the bar has become a stage for sensory stimulation. It’s not enough to slide a fresh drink across a bar. Now, the perfect cocktail or coffee includes theatrical pouring displays, a complimentary blend of selected ingredients, creative presentation, flare, and nuance. It is the optimum blend of ingredients, coupled with a demonstration of skill and attention to detail.

    Thirst is one of the world’s leading bar experiences companies with over 20 years of industry experience. Their reputable barista and bartender courses have produced a talented troop who have not only perfected the skills of the craft, but also the subtle art of enhancing moments for guests and consumers.

    Thirst Academy offers bartender and barista courses in Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Durban. Whether you want to learn the universally versatile skills of coffee-making or bartending, or you want to upskill your staff to create distinguishable beverages, Thirst Academy teaches the required proficiency and flare.

    Thirst Bartender Academy is designed to give bartenders the skills to work a bar and produce cocktails under a fair amount of crowd pressure. Students will receive hands-on practical learning, giving them a competitive edge. The course covers the basic requirements such as tools of the trade, complimentary glassware for different drinks, customer service, cocktail mixing and product knowledge that spans from the traditional Old Fashioned to the Mai Tai Punch. Students will also learn how to layer shooters, the perfect serve for beer, wine, and other categories, and how to make a drink that is aesthetically worthy of an Instagram post.

    Thirst Barista Course teaches budding baristas everything they need to know about the world of coffee. The two-day course covers an introduction to coffee, its history and various blends, hands-on training with equipment, the skills to pour the perfect cup and how to create unique latte art.

    The in-person courses are taught by industry experts in simulated environments equipped with a host of ingredients and equipment. The flagship course is also offered online to those who wish to learn from the comfort of their own home.

    Thirst understands that the perfect combination of skills and ingredients creates the perfect outcome. Whether you are a restaurant owner or event organiser searching for innovative ways to create memorable moments for your customers, a socialite with a flair for hosting, or you want to travel the world and rely on universal and lucrative skills, Thirst will provide the expertise that will set you apart from the rest.

    Visit https://thirstacademy.co.za/ or contact us to reserve a seat for you or your staff at their next course.

    NextOptions
    Thirst Bar Services
    Thirst has fostered a reputation for providing excellent service from a platform of market leading equipment. By continually offering new, unique and innovative locally and internationally inspired products, like the Thirst Bartenders Marker, and using mobile bar units that are state of the art.
    Read more: barista, Thirst

    Related

    Returning to festivities this festive season
    Thirst Bar ServicesReturning to festivities this festive season14 Sep 2022
    Hitting the shelves this summer: Thirst launches gin and tonic premixes for immediate release
    Thirst Bar ServicesHitting the shelves this summer: Thirst launches gin and tonic premixes for immediate release23 Nov 2021
    Thirst revamps brand identity
    Thirst Bar ServicesThirst revamps brand identity28 Apr 2021
    What Covid-19 means for the local barista
    What Covid-19 means for the local barista24 Jul 2020
    New Western Cape Barista Champions
    New Western Cape Barista Champions29 May 2013
    Director at The Daily Buzz, Chris Brown
    Coffee culture grows in South Africa24 Jan 2013
    Coffee competition brews regionally
    Coffee competition brews regionally19 Sep 2011

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz