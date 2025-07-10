Thirst Academy shakes up the industry with nationwide launch of WSET and flagship bar courses

Thirst Academy introduces world-class wine and spirit education to South Africa, raising the bar for aspiring bartenders and beverage professionals.

Thirst Academy, South Africa’s leading name in premium bar education and event experiences, proudly announces the nationwide launch of its globally accredited WSET (Wine & Spirit Education Trust) courses. These internationally recognised programmes are now available in Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban, and other major cities - complementing Thirst’s dynamic suite of flagship bar training offerings.

This expansion reflects Thirst’s unwavering commitment to elevating the standard of beverage education in Africa and empowering the next generation of hospitality professionals with world-class skills and certification.

“Our mission has always been to turn courses into careers and events into experiences,” says Clyde Ackerman, Co-Founder of Thirst. “Bringing WSET to South Africa through Thirst Academy gives our students a competitive edge in the global market while aligning with our ambition to redefine what a bar - and a bar professional - can be.”

Why this matters

As South Africa’s hospitality and tourism sectors rebound, there is a growing demand for highly trained professionals who can deliver exceptional guest experiences. Thirst Academy’s WSET programmes address this need with deep expertise in spirits and service excellence.

For liquor brand companies, WSET provides the perfect platform to educate and elevate in-house teams, reinforcing product knowledge, service acumen, and brand storytelling. It’s a smart investment in team capability - and in customer loyalty. For sales teams and retail staff, WSET qualifications can provide greater confidence in making recommendations and meaningfully engaging with customers, leading to enhanced sales and improved customer experience.

And to make this opportunity more accessible, Thirst Academy has partnered with Payflex to offer a three-month flexible payment plan, ensuring that high-quality education is now within easier financial reach for individuals and companies alike.

What sets Thirst Academy apart

Training hubs in all major cities ensure accessibility for students across the country. Industry-Backed: Trusted by top liquor brands and hospitality groups.

Enrolment now open

Aspiring beverage professionals and forward-thinking companies can now enrol in WSET Level 1 and 2 in Spirits, along with Thirst’s suite of bar and cocktail courses, by visiting www.thirstacademy.co.za.

For media inquiries, partnerships, or to book a corporate training session:

Email: az.oc.ymedacatsriht@ofni

Website: https://thirstacademy.co.za



