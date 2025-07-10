Retail FMCG
    McDonald’s brings back Big Tasty burger in collab with Galxboy

    10 Jul 2025
    10 Jul 2025
    The Big Tasty Burger, known for its bold, indulgent flavour and smoky sauce, is back by popular demand, and this time, it’s launching alongside a limited-edition collaboration with South African streetwear brand, Galxboy.


    “This year, we wanted to give our fans more than just the burger they love,” says Krean Maistry, marketing director at McDonald’s SA.

    “We’re celebrating the return of the Big Tasty with a powerful statement, food and fashion can both bring people together, and this collaboration is our way of staying connected with the next generation of trendsetters.”

    To celebrate this flavour-meets-fashion moment, exclusive Galxboy x McDonald’s merchandise will be available to fans who order the Big Tasty via the app and will stand a chance to receive custom-designed merch that represents the energy, attitude, and edge of South African youth culture.

    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    “The collaboration between Galxboy and McDonald’s is more than just a partnership - it’s a celebration of culture, identity and the power of South African creativity. Both brands are rooted in youth culture and understand what it means to be ambitious, authentic and proudly South African. We’re not only creating something visually exciting, but we’re also showing the endless possibilities of global and homegrown icons uniting to shift the culture forward, says Thatiso Dube, founder and head designer of Galxboy.

    As always, McDonald’s continues to support local farmers, sourcing its beef, chicken, and potatoes sustainably and responsibly from within South Africa.

    McDonald's South Africa, GalxBoy
