    McDonald’s SA launches new McCrispy Burger

    8 May 2025
    McDonald’s South Africa has enhanced its chicken offering with the nationwide launch of the McCrispy, a new crispy chicken burger that aims to elevate the brand’s presence in the competitive chicken market.



    Reportedly made with 100% South African-raised chicken breast, the McCrispy features a seasoned, crispy fillet served on a potato bun with lettuce and a creamy lemon and pepper sauce. The burger is positioned as a premium menu item and is now available at McDonald’s locations across the country.

    Daniel Padiachy, chief marketing officer at McDonald’s South Africa, said the McCrispy is a response to growing demand for bold, flavourful chicken options.

    “We know our customers love our chicken range, and we’re excited to offer a new crispy chicken burger that delivers on both taste and texture,” he said.

    “The McCrispy is everything South Africans expect from McDonald’s - craveable, satisfying, and full of flavour.”

    Image supplied
    The launch forms part of McDonald’s broader strategy to strengthen its foothold in the chicken category, aligning with the brand’s 30-year milestone in South Africa.

    McDonalds says the McCrispy reinforces its continued investment in menu innovation and customer preferences.

    McDonald’s South Africa locations nationwide.

