PnP Clothing teams up with Thabiso Musi for a tribute to African women

In celebration of Women’s Month, Pick n Pay has named Thabiso Musi as 2025’s first Futurewear designer, the retailer’s incubator programme dedicated to elevating South Africa’s emerging fashion talent by creating commercially viable collections.

Designer Thabiso Musi. Image supplied

At a young age, Free State-born Thabiso Musi discovered his deep passion for fashion. Since then, his fashion wear has become synonymous with the richness of African art and the minimalism of abstract design.

With an unwavering focus on the continent’s cultural depth, Musi sees himself as a modern-day storyteller that connects the past, present, and future to transform garments into tools of empowerment.

As a designer who takes inspiration from three core pillars – women, art, and the ancient world – Musi understands the power of fashion to honour women’s roles in history and today’s society.

Inspired by the Khoisan culture, the fashion range pays tribute to the tragic story of Krotoa, a Khoekhoe woman who lived in 17th-century South Africa. As a multilingual, she was forced to act as a cultural mediator between the colonists and her people.

“The creative essence of this collection is to honour the legacies of historic heroines such as Krotoa, while recognising the strength and courage of the modern woman,” explains Musi.

The result is a limited-edition women’s fashion range called Abstract clay, featuring statement pieces such as A-line dresses, relaxed pants, and African wrap-around tops with bold patterns in earthy colours.

“Every thread, fabric, and stitching were meticulously chosen for this collection to simultaneously celebrate a collective culture and express individuality,” explains Musi.

Now in its sixth year, PnP Clothing’s Futurewear programme offers support and training to local designers by creating a springboard between fashion concepts and nationwide commercialisation.

The programe was conceptualised by PnP Clothing Executive Hazel Pillay and renowned designer Gavin Rajah to support local designers and production while giving them a platform to commercialise their creativity.

“Musi was a natural fit for this partnership – he is a creative visionary who is passionate about his craftmanship,” says Hazel Pillay, Managing Executive for PnP Clothing. “Creating a fashion range that is expressive, eye-catching yet wearable and comfortable is very challenging, but this is exactly what Musi has achieved. We believe our customers will proudly wear his beautifully designed garments.”

The PnP Clothing X Thabiso Musi women’s range collection is the first of many Futurewear design collabs. Customers can look forward to more limited-edition fashion ranges with local designers as part of Pick n Pay’s commitment to empowering local talent.

The PnP Clothing X Thabiso Musi Futurewear range will be available to in-store customers on 8 August at 40 Pick n Pay stores nationwide.