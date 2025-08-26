BehindtheSelfie: Marce Heath on AI, creativity, and leadership at Asus South Africa

This week we chat to Marce Heath, the commercial marketing lead at Asus South Africa.

Marce Heath is the commercial marketing lead at Asus South Africa. Source: Supplied.

What is one word people use to describe you?

Dedicated.

What does a typical day in your role look like, and what’s never typical?

I’m up at 5am (don’t be fooled, I haven’t actually finished The 5am Club yet). After quietly navigating a dark house so I don’t wake my husband, baby, and the dogs, I make my way to work. The Joburg sunrise looks best from the William Nicol offramp, by the way.

By 7am I’m logged on – prioritising the events of the week, checking in with my team, and clearing admin. The bulk of my day is usually spent strategising marketing activities for the months ahead or actively running campaigns. Once I’m home, it’s all about my little family – switching off is just as important as the hustle.

How has your background in journalism influenced the way you approach commercial marketing today?

Coming from consumer tech, I expected the commercial world to be ‘boring’. But I’ve found real satisfaction in applying creativity to commercial marketing strategies. Unlike the consumer space, commercial marketing relies heavily on relationships and brand reputation – both shaped by two main pillars: PR and events.

My journalism background gave me deep knowledge of the media landscape and event expertise.

Digital journalism, in particular, gave me the digital marketing and content development skills I now use across the key B2B marketing pillars.

What excites you most about your job?

Working creatively to solve problems and plan ahead. I’ve always loved brainstorming ideas, but I also enjoy finding creative ways to bring them to life – and the satisfaction of watching it all come together.

Which tech trends do you think are most critical for South African businesses right now?

As overused as it sounds – artificial intelligence should be on every business owner’s radar. Your employees are using it, you’re using it – and how it’s used needs to be carefully managed. Feeding company data into AI chatbots poses security risks. Marketing and sales teams should be cautious of publishing obviously AI-generated content, as it can feel inauthentic.

The reality is: this technology is everywhere, yet most employees have had no training on how to use it safely and effectively in their daily work.

What’s the biggest challenge in ensuring campaigns balance creativity with commercial outcomes?

I touched on this earlier – for me, there’s a lot of satisfaction in being creative within a space often seen as “not creative.” The opportunities are there if you look: hosting an intimate event for executives, running a digital campaign with sharp messaging, drafting thought leadership that actually shifts industry conversations.

Who or what inspires your approach to leadership and storytelling in the tech space?

I’ve always been inspired by people who make tech feel human. My background in media taught me the power of simple, honest storytelling – and I try to carry that into leadership too. In marketing, it’s easy to get caught up in buzzwords or overcomplicated messages, but I’ve learned that clarity and authenticity win every time. I’m also inspired by leaders who empower their teams to grow – the best stories are never told alone, they’re built through collaboration.

And finally, what’s your ultimate “behind the selfie” moment - something people might not know about you outside of work?

If you spotted me at a weekend market with my family, you’d never guess I work in corporate. My husband and I are both heavily tattooed, with facial piercings and a wardrobe mostly made up of black clothes.

I’ve always gone against the grain in how I present myself, which sometimes surprises people. But I’ve noticed how much perceptions around tattoos have shifted in the corporate world, and I’m grateful it’s become far more accepted.