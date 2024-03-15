BehindtheSelfie: Saajid Hoosen, marketing manager at Michelin SA

This week we sit down with Michelin SA marketing manager, Saajid Hoosen, and find out what he considers a successful marketing campaign and the impact he hopes to make on the industry.

Pictured: Saajid Hoosen. Image supplied.

What are three words people would use to describe you?

I think it would be that I am calm, logical and driven.

What drew you to this line of work?

Well, it all started back in school when I was a bit of a 'hustler.' I always saw business opportunities everywhere. I remember buying and selling Pokémon pens and cards during the early 2000s craze (guess I’m showing my age now) and reselling them to my classmates at a markup. That knack for spotting potential and turning it into profit has stuck with me.

Describe your career so far

My career so far has been a fantastic journey, filled with its fair share of challenges, just like any job.

I started off as a sales and pricing specialist, and I’ve had the opportunity to work with industry giants, like VW, before joining Michelin.

What keeps me motivated are the lessons I've learned along the way and the incredible people I get to work with.

Seeing my career grow step by step has been a humbling experience.

Even though I sometimes doubt myself, looking at the progress I've made reassures me that I must be doing something right.

Who inspires you?

Like Jim Rohn says, “You are the average of the five people you spend the most time with.”

I try to surround myself with positive people who are not only driven but also incredibly smart and innovative, which makes me a better person overall.

These are the kind of people who are always looking for new solutions and are relentless, people who challenge the way you think and open your mind to different possibilities.

Surrounding myself with such individuals fuels my own growth and keeps me focused on continually improving myself and contributing positively to the world, even in small ways.

I won’t name names, because I don’t want to risk any bruised egos, but they know who they are and how much I value them.

What are the three most important factors to ensure a successful marketing campaign?

I think the most important factors in executing a successful marketing campaign are having a clear objective, a solid strategy for how to execute it, and a great team to bring it all to life.

I don’t like the term “campaign” because it often implies a focus on short-term goals.

I believe in developing approaches and ways of doing things that continue to have an impact long after the initial objectives have been met.

For me, a successful marketing effort goes beyond immediate goals. It’s about bringing positive change to the industry and leaving a lasting impact.

I always aim to create initiatives that address real problems and offer meaningful solutions.

Whether it's promoting sustainability, enhancing efficiency, or driving innovation, my goal is always to make a difference.

What are you currently reading/streaming/listening to?

I am an old-school RnB and classic kind of guy – maybe born in the wrong era – so I listen to a lot of different music. Locally, I listen to a lot of Micasa and some house music.

I am a Brooklyn Nine-Nine fan. I like light-hearted shows that provide comic relief.

fan. I like light-hearted shows that provide comic relief. I listen to a lot of podcasts like The Diary of a CEO and The Overlap.

What kind of impact do you hope to have on the industry?

If there's any impact I would like to leave on the industry, it's to show that you can help grow the economy without harming the planet.

We need to always think of innovative ways that can not only boost economic performance but also ensure a safe environment where we can all live and work.

It's about finding that balance and leading by example, showing that sustainability and growth can go hand in hand.

Any advice for those who are just getting started in the industry?

My advice for anyone just starting out in the industry is to remember that marketing isn't just about campaigns, events, and spending company budgets.

It takes a lot of planning, creativity, vision and open-mindedness to solve your consumer's pain points, making sure they align with the brand's goals and objectives.

So, if you're starting out, make sure you truly understand your customers.

Know what they want and find ways to give them more value. It's crucial to interact with every stakeholder and develop products that meet their needs.

Marketing is about building relationships and trust, and that comes from really knowing your audience and consistently delivering what they need.

It's also important to stay curious and keep learning.

The industry is always evolving, and staying ahead means continuously improving your skills and knowledge.

Embrace new challenges and be adaptable.

Lastly, be passionate about what you do. Let that passion drive you to make a positive impact, not just on your company but on the industry as a whole.

Passion and dedication are what will set you apart and lead to long-term success.