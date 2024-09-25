Marketing & Media Marketing
    Marketing & Media Marketing

    #BehindtheSelfie: Davin Phillips, brand marketing strategist

    This week, we sit down with Davin Phillips, an experienced brand marketing strategist, and discuss the future of marketing, what makes a successful marketing campaign, and what companies get wrong about social media.
    Aa-isha Hassiem
    3 Apr 2025
    3 Apr 2025
    Pictured: Davin Phillips. Image supplied.
    Pictured: Davin Phillips. Image supplied.

    What are three things you would like people to know about you?

    1. I’m playful—because great ideas often come from curiosity and fun.
    2. I’m inquisitive—always questioning, learning, and challenging the status quo.
    3. And I strive to be impactful—I believe work should not only be seen but felt.

    Describe your career up to this point in two sentences.

    Over the past 21 years, I’ve had the privilege of shaping cultural and entertainment campaigns across 89 markets, spanning FMCG, gaming, and government sectors.

    Along the way, I’ve also produced TV shows, documentaries, and music albums for some of the continent’s biggest stars—one of which won a SAFTA for Best Docu-Reality.

    How would you describe the future of marketing?

    The shift away from traditional media is undeniable—consumers are migrating, and brands must follow.

    The advantage?

    We now have unparalleled precision in targeting audiences and meeting them where they are.

    But success hinges on authenticity—if your message isn’t real, it won’t resonate.

    What are your desert island picks? (Film, song, book)

    Just one of each? That’s tough! 

    • Film: The Thomas Crown Affair—because who doesn’t love a masterfully executed plan? 
    • Song:"Under the Bridge" by Red Hot Chili Peppers—raw, nostalgic, and timeless. 
    • Book: Howling at the Moon by Walter Yetnikoff—because the music industry’s madness and brilliance never fail to fascinate.

    What do you consider to be the most important component of a successful marketing campaign?

    Impact and ROI. 

    If a campaign doesn’t create a meaningful impact, it’s just noise. And if it doesn’t deliver results, it’s a missed opportunity.

    The sweet spot is where creativity and effectiveness meet.

    If you could get a redo on your career, what is one thing you would do differently?

    Honestly? Nothing. 

    Every challenge, success, and misstep has shaped who I am today.

    Growth happens in the journey, not just the destination.

    What’s one thing people get wrong about social media marketing?

    They shout when they should be listening.

    Too many brands focus on pushing their own message instead of engaging, conversing, and building real connections with their communities.

    Social media isn’t a megaphone—it’s a dialogue.

    Who/what inspires you?

    Passionate people. Those who throw themselves into their craft with everything they have.

    And great work — the kind that challenges you, makes you rethink, and pushes you to be better, do better, and create better.

    About Aa-isha Hassiem

    Content Assistant at Bizcommunity
