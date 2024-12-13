BehindtheCampaign: Metropolitan's No. 1 for our No. 1s shows what exceptional service is

Metropolitan’s latest campaign, No. 1 for our No. 1s created by Grey South Africa, flips the script on customer service, by leaning into South Africa’s humour, and showing that exceptional service can leave even a Karen speechless, for all the right reasons.

Metropolitan's “No. 1 for our No. 1s” campaign, created by Grey South Africa, flips the script on customer service (Image supplied)

When it comes to service delivery, South Africans have seen it all: the good, the bad, and the downright dodgy.

At Metropolitan, service is referred, not boasted.

This is a principle that drives this campaign.

While Metropolitan recently topped the 2024/25 Ask Afrika Orange Index for customer satisfaction in long-term funeral insurance, this isn’t about awards.

It’s about celebrating what truly matters, the customers who trust Metropolitan and how the company shows up for them, from turning complaints into compliments to proving that fast, efficient claims don’t require divine intervention.

Fun but a real challenge

“This was a fun campaign to work on but also a real challenge as we looked for a way to balance the messaging,” says Grey creative director, David Mthembu.

“Few companies are willing to admit they even receive complaints, let alone make them a central theme in a nationwide campaign.

“That’s why we truly appreciated Metropolitan’s bravery and honesty and believe this campaign will really resonate with people.”

Metropolitan’s chief marketing officer Lindiwe Gumede says working with Grey to bring their vision for ‘Number 1 for our Number 1s’ to life was an absolute delight.

“Through the collaboration between their creative team and ours, we created a campaign that we are all immensely proud of. In fact, we’re as proud of it as we are of our customer service record.”

Metropolitan’s No. 1 for our No. 1s campaign highlights the company’s dedication to transparency and continuous improvement in customer service.

No drama. No sphithiphithi. No excuses.

Credits

ECD: TJ Njozela

CD: David Mthembu

Copywriter: Zinhle Mbatha

Art director: Fumani Khumalo

Client services: Brett David

Producer: Linda Hauser

Director: Mzonke Maloney

Editor: Shelby Ncube

Visual FX & Grading: Darian Simon and Nic Apostoli

Sound design: Finetune Studios (Steve Gounaris)

Photography: Des Ellis

Client: Lindiwe Gumede – chief marketing officer