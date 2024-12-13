Subscribe & Follow
#BehindtheCampaign: Metropolitan's No. 1 for our No. 1s shows what exceptional service is
When it comes to service delivery, South Africans have seen it all: the good, the bad, and the downright dodgy.
At Metropolitan, service is referred, not boasted.
This is a principle that drives this campaign.
While Metropolitan recently topped the 2024/25 Ask Afrika Orange Index for customer satisfaction in long-term funeral insurance, this isn’t about awards.
It’s about celebrating what truly matters, the customers who trust Metropolitan and how the company shows up for them, from turning complaints into compliments to proving that fast, efficient claims don’t require divine intervention.
Fun but a real challenge
“This was a fun campaign to work on but also a real challenge as we looked for a way to balance the messaging,” says Grey creative director, David Mthembu.
“Few companies are willing to admit they even receive complaints, let alone make them a central theme in a nationwide campaign.
“That’s why we truly appreciated Metropolitan’s bravery and honesty and believe this campaign will really resonate with people.”
Metropolitan’s chief marketing officer Lindiwe Gumede says working with Grey to bring their vision for ‘Number 1 for our Number 1s’ to life was an absolute delight.
“Through the collaboration between their creative team and ours, we created a campaign that we are all immensely proud of. In fact, we’re as proud of it as we are of our customer service record.”
Metropolitan’s No. 1 for our No. 1s campaign highlights the company’s dedication to transparency and continuous improvement in customer service.
No drama. No sphithiphithi. No excuses.
Credits
ECD: TJ Njozela
CD: David Mthembu
Copywriter: Zinhle Mbatha
Art director: Fumani Khumalo
Client services: Brett David
Producer: Linda Hauser
Director: Mzonke Maloney
Editor: Shelby Ncube
Visual FX & Grading: Darian Simon and Nic Apostoli
Sound design: Finetune Studios (Steve Gounaris)
Photography: Des Ellis
Client: Lindiwe Gumede – chief marketing officer