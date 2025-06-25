Subscribe & Follow
#BehindtheCampaign: Nedbank's #GetMoneyFit: Inspired by physical fitness
Drawing inspiration from the parallels between physical fitness and financial wellness, the campaign aims to help people develop consistent, healthy money habits with the same grit and discipline they apply to physical fitness goals, creating a lasting financial impact over time.
Khensani Nobanda, group executive for marketing and corporate affairs at Nedbank, says turning abstract financial ideas into tangible realities is vital in building a deeper understanding of our emotional relationship with money.
A coach, a system, a guide
“'We want to equip people with the know-how and tools to develop intentional habits that will compound over time and lead to lasting financial success,” says Nobanda.
“Very few people start a fitness journey as experts with an eight to 12-week programme already mapped out.
“Often, we need a bit of handholding – a coach, a system, a guide.
“That's the role Nedbank is stepping into: providing solutions that align the habits you practise today with the financial goals you want to achieve tomorrow,” she explains.
The role of digital banking
Much like Nedbank's previous initiatives, the #GetMoneyFit campaign holds up a societal mirror for honest reflection.
“It encourages us all, as banking clients, to rethink our relationship with money in the same way we approach our personal development goals – with intent, a plan, and the right support,” highlights Nobanda.
Through intelligent technology, Nedbank is shaping digital experiences that are seamless and personalised, driving real action through its easy-to-use Money app.
These tools are designed to make abstract concepts of financial fitness feel accessible and achievable.
Nobanda emphasises that simplicity and accessibility in digital banking are critical, with ease of use a major differentiator.
'Every small gesture counts: a mindful savings target, a budget review, or a financial goal – they all matter in building a stronger, more secure financial future.
“We encourage all South Africans to transform their approach to money and #GetMoneyFit, because when it comes to financial health, consistency and commitment are key,” she adds.
Credits
Group executive - GMCA: Kensi Nobanda
Executive head - Marketing strategy: Tebogo Motsepe
Head brand strategy: Cleopatra Taoana
Agency & City: Joe Public Johannesburg
Group chief creative officer: Pepe Marais
Chief creative officer: Xolisa Dyeshana
Executive creative director : Martin Schlumpf
Senior TV producer: Yash Raidu
Production company & city: Romance Films | Cape Town director: Greg Gray
Executive producer: Helena Woodfine
Editing company: Deliverance
Post music studio: Pressure Cooker Studios Music Composition: Keith Kavayi
Music supervisor: James Matthes
Producer: Chloe Ellis
