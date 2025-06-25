Subscribe & Follow
RegenZ launches Farmfluencer Challenge for emerging WCape farmers
The initiative will see five selected farmers grow the same crops on half a hectare of land, using RegenZ’s regenerative soil health programme, while documenting their journey online.
Empowering farmers through content and soil health
Participants will receive a full input pack, technical support, and market linkage opportunities via RegenZ’s partner network. In return, farmers will share their experiences — successes, challenges, and learnings — through regular social media updates.
"We’re looking for storytellers as much as growers. No influencer experience is required — just a willingness to share your journey,” RegenZ said in a statement.
How it works
• Apply to join: Small-scale and emerging farmers with an active or growing social media presence can apply online before 31 August 2025.
• Get equipped: Selected farmers will receive a crop pack and hands-on support from RegenZ’s soil health specialists.
• Grow and share: Over the season, participants will document their farming process, highlighting key moments, lessons, and challenges.
• Measure the impact: RegenZ will track crop profitability, nutrient density, shelf life, and other regenerative agriculture outcomes.
• Celebrate the journey: The challenge will conclude with recognition for standout content, crop results, and inspiring stories.
Interested farmers can click here for details and submission guidelines.
