RegenZ launches Farmfluencer Challenge for emerging WCape farmers

Regenerative agriculture company RegenZ has launched an open call for Western Cape-based small-scale and emerging farmers to take part in its new Farmfluencer Challenge — a campaign aimed at promoting regenerative farming practices through farmer-led social media storytelling.

The initiative will see five selected farmers grow the same crops on half a hectare of land, using RegenZ’s regenerative soil health programme, while documenting their journey online.

Empowering farmers through content and soil health

Participants will receive a full input pack, technical support, and market linkage opportunities via RegenZ’s partner network. In return, farmers will share their experiences — successes, challenges, and learnings — through regular social media updates.

"We’re looking for storytellers as much as growers. No influencer experience is required — just a willingness to share your journey,” RegenZ said in a statement.

How it works

• Apply to join : Small-scale and emerging farmers with an active or growing social media presence can apply online before 31 August 2025.

• Get equipped : Selected farmers will receive a crop pack and hands-on support from RegenZ’s soil health specialists.

• Grow and share : Over the season, participants will document their farming process, highlighting key moments, lessons, and challenges.

• Measure the impact : RegenZ will track crop profitability, nutrient density, shelf life, and other regenerative agriculture outcomes.

• Celebrate the journey : The challenge will conclude with recognition for standout content, crop results, and inspiring stories.

Interested farmers can click here for details and submission guidelines.