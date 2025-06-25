Agriculture Agriculture
    RegenZ launches Farmfluencer Challenge for emerging WCape farmers

    Regenerative agriculture company RegenZ has launched an open call for Western Cape-based small-scale and emerging farmers to take part in its new Farmfluencer Challenge — a campaign aimed at promoting regenerative farming practices through farmer-led social media storytelling.
    2 Jul 2025
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    The initiative will see five selected farmers grow the same crops on half a hectare of land, using RegenZ’s regenerative soil health programme, while documenting their journey online.

    Empowering farmers through content and soil health

    Participants will receive a full input pack, technical support, and market linkage opportunities via RegenZ’s partner network. In return, farmers will share their experiences — successes, challenges, and learnings — through regular social media updates.

    "We’re looking for storytellers as much as growers. No influencer experience is required — just a willingness to share your journey,” RegenZ said in a statement.

    How it works

    Apply to join: Small-scale and emerging farmers with an active or growing social media presence can apply online before 31 August 2025.
    Get equipped: Selected farmers will receive a crop pack and hands-on support from RegenZ’s soil health specialists.
    Grow and share: Over the season, participants will document their farming process, highlighting key moments, lessons, and challenges.
    Measure the impact: RegenZ will track crop profitability, nutrient density, shelf life, and other regenerative agriculture outcomes.
    Celebrate the journey: The challenge will conclude with recognition for standout content, crop results, and inspiring stories.

    Interested farmers can click here for details and submission guidelines.

    Read more: social media, agriculture, Western Cape farmers, soil health, South Africa agriculture, regenerative agriculture
