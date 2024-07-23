Entrepreneurship Community
    Absa powers youth potential as headline partner of the NextGen Impact Summit in Mpumalanga

    Issued by Brandscapers
    9 Jul 2025
    In a powerful move to place youth development at the center of South Africa’s economic future, Absa Bank has partnered with Brandscapers Africa to bring the highly anticipated NextGen Impact Summit to life. The two-day summit will take place on 16 and 17 July 2025 at the Emalahleni Civic Centre, where hundreds of young visionaries, entrepreneurs, and changemakers will gather with one purpose: to build, to lead, and to rewrite the future.

    In a country facing deeply rooted challenges around youth unemployment, inequality, and economic exclusion, the NextGen Impact Summit is not just another event. It is a purpose-driven platform that aims to equip young people with the tools, networks, and confidence to become the architects of their own success.

    A summit with no price tag, just purpose

    In a rare and significant show of accessibility, the summit is completely free to attend. It eliminates a major barrier for many young South Africans who are eager to grow but often priced out of opportunity.

    “We are proud to partner with Brandscapers Africa on this important initiative,” says Lunga Madonela, area segment manager at Absa. “This partnership aligns with our commitment to unlocking Africa’s potential through youth empowerment, entrepreneurship, and meaningful financial inclusion. This is more than CSI. It’s investment in the country’s future leaders.”

    More than a talkshop: Action, access, and acceleration

    From pitch battles and startup showcases to immersive masterclasses in branding, digital marketing, and social media strategy, the summit offers young attendees real-world tools and tangible opportunities.

    A key feature of the summit is its Mentorship Cafés. These are safe spaces where youth can sit face-to-face with funders, professionals, and ecosystem leaders to gain the kind of insight that accelerates careers and ignites ventures. Local township and rural entrepreneurs will also have a platform to exhibit their work and tell their stories, adding richness to South Africa’s youth narrative.

    Why Mpumalanga? Why Now?

    By choosing Emalahleni, the industrial heart of Mpumalanga, the NextGen Impact Summit sends a clear message: talent doesn’t only live in big cities. From rural villages to township streets, young people are ready to lead. They simply need platforms, not pity.

    “We’re not hosting this summit to tick a box. We’re hosting it because we believe that young people are not a side note. They are the main story,” says Emmanuel Bonoko, founder and CEO of Brandscapers Africa. “We are building a platform that not only recognises youth talent, but resources it, respects it, and amplifies it. Absa’s partnership is a testament to what’s possible when the private sector and grassroots movements work together for real impact.”

    The regional champions behind the scenes

    Special recognition goes to the committed regional Absa team in Mpumalanga – Poppie Mohlanga, Bulelani Bam, and Ndu Lwandle – whose energy, collaboration, and hands-on support have played an instrumental role in shaping this youth empowerment journey on the ground.

    What’s at stake

    The stakes are clear. South Africa’s youth unemployment rate remains among the highest in the world. But so too is the potential that lives within its youth. The NextGen Impact Summit represents a fresh approach: a model of collaboration between the private sector and community-driven changemakers that goes beyond surface-level interventions.

    It’s about meeting young people where they are and walking with them as they rise.

    Event snapshot

  • Event: NextGen Impact Summit
  • Dates: 16 to 17 July 2025
  • Venue: Emalahleni Civic Centre, Mpumalanga
  • Hosted by: Brandscapers Africa
  • Headline Partner: Absa
  • Entry: Free

    In a world that too often overlooks young people, Absa and Brandscapers Africa are choosing to bet on them. Not because it's good optics but because it’s smart, necessary, and long overdue.

    The next generation doesn’t need saving. They just need the mic.

    And at the NextGen Impact Summit, they’ll have it.

