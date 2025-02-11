A Women’s Month look at Katy Katopodis: Leading the charge in newsroom excellence at Kaya 959

This month we turn our focus to the dynamic women at Kaya 959. At the heart of Kaya 959’s award-winning newsroom is one of South Africa’s most respected journalists, Katy Katopodis. As the station’s editor-in-chief, Katopodis has been instrumental in driving Kaya 959’s news credibility, relevance, and connection with audiences across Gauteng and beyond.

Katy Katopodis, editor-in-chief at Kaya 959

A veteran journalist and editorial leader, Katopodis has spent more than 20 years at the frontline of South African and global news. Her leadership journey began in her twenties when she was thrust into one of the most high-pressure assignments of her career: coordinating breaking news coverage of the 9/11 attacks.

At the time, she had just taken over as news editor. It was a baptism by fire that would shape her career and her newsroom ethos. Since then, Katopodis has been at the helm of coverage during some of the country’s most defining moments, including national elections, presidential transitions, the Marikana tragedy, and the death of Nelson Mandela. Her track record for leading decisive and credible coverage under pressure has earned her widespread respect within the industry.

Now, as editor-in-chief at Kaya 959, Katopodis continues to champion newsroom excellence. Under her guidance, Kaya 959’s news coverage has become a trusted source of information. It is bold in storytelling, rooted in facts, and always connected to the lived experiences of its audience.

Where did it all begin for Katy?

“I was six or seven years old sitting in our family's apartment in Yeoville. I was watching television, and my parents and I remember thinking that one day I wanted to tell the stories of South Africa,” says Katopodis. “Fast forward to my teens when I was always collecting newspaper clippings. Hundreds of them! So for as long as I can remember I wanted to tell the news, and share news. Working in a newsroom is absolutely, one hundred percent my life and seemingly has always been so. Even my children are well accustomed to me being in the kitchen and pausing my attempt at cooking dinner while dealing with a call or text about a breaking news story.

What's the day to day of running a newsroom?

“It is maddingly wonderful! It really is a 24/7 thing because one is constantly connected. It genuinely is in my DNA. So I come in early, an early start is best as the morning bulletins set the tone for the day. I love being in my news team and working alongside them, reading the papers and talking to my reporters is absolutely the best. The best part is one never truly knows what your day might bring. You have a sense with some stories but you never really know."

Her impact is affirmed by the recently released BrandMapp 2024 data, which shows that traditional radio news still holds a powerful sway in a fast-paced digital world. More respondents rely on FM radio for their daily news than any other media or technology, including social media platforms. This is a strong indicator of trust and credibility, especially in a time when misinformation online continues to rise.

Kaya 959 leads this trend in Gauteng. An impressive 68% of Kaya 959 respondents report listening to the station every day, making it the station with the highest daily penetration and loyalty in the province. This level of consistency outperforms daily engagement typically seen on social media platforms, where attention is often fragmented. What’s more, Kaya 959 is bridging the gap between traditional and digital. Thirty-one per cent of respondents consume the station’s content daily via their mobile phones. This mobile reach, significantly above the industry average, proves that the station’s news offering isn’t just relevant but also highly accessible to on-the-go, digitally active listeners.

How does one roll with the punches when it comes to breaking news?

“It's the juxtaposition of you cannot predict a single thing that's going to happen and the reporters are often flying by the seat of their pants, but if they have a roster and a stable editor it gives a sense of stability,” says Katopodis. “In my TedxTalk, I spoke of the formula for news. So much of it is gut instinct, and what you have learned along the way, coupled with ethics and what the law says and what one should do as a team… and then sometimes your guts just tells you to make a decision quickly."

The combination of high trust in radio, dominant daily listenership, and strong mobile accessibility places Kaya 959 in a unique leadership position. The station delivers credible, real-time news in a way that social media simply cannot match.

“I hired Katy because I wanted a newsroom that could command trust and cut through the noise,” says Kaya 959 managing director, Colleen Louw. “Her reputation precedes her, but it’s her work ethic, calm authority, and passion for mentoring the next generation of journalists that made her the perfect fit for Kaya. She understands that our listeners don’t just want headlines. They want clarity, integrity, and heart in the way news is delivered.”

“As a team, we take pride in reflecting the realities and aspirations of our audience. It’s not just about reporting the news. It’s about earning the trust of every single listener, every single day,” says Katopodis.

Her legacy of resilience, journalistic rigour, and mentorship continues to shape the DNA of Kaya 959’s newsroom. And in a rapidly changing media landscape, one thing remains constant: when South Africans want the real story, they tune in to Kaya.



