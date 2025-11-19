New activation team: The Kaya 959 street squad

Kaya 959 has announced the launch of its new activation unit - The Kaya 959 street squad - a high-energy team designed to bring the station’s distinctive “On the Street. On the Air.” philosophy to life in a fresh and powerful way.

This strategic move reinforces the station’s commitment to connecting authentically with its audience, taking radio beyond the studio and directly into the spaces where people live, work and play.

Maekanyana Morotoba, Kaya 959 programming manager, says: “The Kaya 959 Street Squad is a mobile extension of the station’s personality: vibrant, bold and deeply rooted in the pulse of Gauteng. Through innovative activations, the team will create meaningful touchpoints with communities and brands, building real-world experiences that deepen audience engagement and drive measurable value for advertisers.”

“On the street” reflects the belief that radio is not just to be heard, but also seen, felt, and experienced. As media consumption evolves, brands that succeed are those that create immersive moments that bring people together. The Street Squad is designed to do exactly that, bridging on-air content with face-to-face interactions.

Morotoba adds: “The power of activations lies in their immediacy and impact. On-the-ground engagements give audiences a chance to connect directly with the brand. Whether it’s at a mall, a petrol station, a lifestyle event or an office park, the Kaya 959 Street Squad will meet people where they are, creating memorable experiences and amplifying the station’s presence in ways that resonate.”

The team will unlock new possibilities as campaigns are lived out in real time, supported by a trusted media brand with a powerful, loyal listener base. Activations create opportunities for brands to engage with audiences in a tactile, personal way, driving awareness and loyalty through shared experiences. This multi-platform strategy ensures that campaigns are amplified on air, online, and on the street, delivering integrated impact as well as strengthening emotional connection and trust.

With the launch of the Kaya 959 Street Squad, the station is reaffirming its commitment to crafting an engaging radio experience that combines the immediacy of sound with the power of human connection.



