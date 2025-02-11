Kaya 959 launches groundbreaking Kaya Business Club

Kaya 959 has officially launched The Kaya Business Club, a powerful new initiative designed to bring Gauteng’s vibrant SMME community together under one roof.

Last week, dozens of entrepreneurs and business leaders gathered in Rosebank for the inaugural Kaya Business Club session. The event was moderated by broadcasting legend Thomas 'TBose' Msengana and featured a compelling presentation on modern marketing trends and consumer insights by strategist Gordon Muller. Hosted by Kaya 959 brand manager, Amu Mathebula, the morning marked the beginning of a monthly series aimed at fostering collaboration, shared learning, and fresh marketing inspiration among Joburg’s business minds.

“The Kaya Business Club is designed to foster a thriving community of SMMEs within the local Gauteng market, supporting them to grow and market their businesses effectively. We actively engage with small businesses, cultivating strong relationships with business owners, marketing managers, and key decision-makers. Through consistent communication and meaningful engagement, we aim to build trust and long-term, sustainable partnerships that help businesses thrive..”

The Kaya Business Club is built on the belief that local businesses thrive when they have access to data-driven strategies, strong media partnerships, and a reliable support network. Each month’s session will focus on a new theme, from digital disruption to customer engagement, led by industry experts and influencers. Members will also benefit from tailored opportunities to collaborate with Kaya 959’s platforms and personalities. Registration for the next event is now open at https://www.kaya959.co.za/events/join-the-kaya-business-club/.

With the largest Black audience of any commercial station in greater Johannesburg, Kaya 959 offers unmatched access to a growing and diverse consumer base. This makes the Kaya Business Club a valuable opportunity for any business looking to scale, innovate, and connect with the heart of the city. The station’s powerful line-up includes Sizwe Dhlomo, Glen Lewis, Skhumba, Andy Maqondwana, Thomas Msengana, and many more trusted voices in the media.

For more about the station, visit www.kaya959.co.za.




