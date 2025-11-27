South Africa
    Sunday Times announces 2025 Best Places to Work Award winners

    South Africa's favourite workplaces were revealed yesterday, 26 November, when winners of the 2025 Sunday Times Best Places to Work Awards were announced at a breakfast event held at The Empire in Parktown, Johannesburg.
    27 Nov 2025
    27 Nov 2025
    All the 2025 winners - Sunday Times Best Places to Work
    All the 2025 winners - Sunday Times Best Places to Work

    Hosted by the Sunday Times in partnership with global workplace analytics company WorkL, the awards honour organisations that go above and beyond to create workplaces where employees feel valued, engaged, and supported. Unlike traditional recognition programmes, these rankings are based entirely on employee feedback, ensuring an authentic reflection of workplace culture.

    “These awards are more than accolades – they are a testament to the power of people-first leadership. Every winner has demonstrated that investing in employee engagement is not just good for morale, it’s good for business. Congratulations to all who have set the bar for excellence,” says Lyndon Barends, MD: Strategic Partnerships at Arena Holdings which owns the Sunday Times.

    2025 Sunday Times Best Places to Work Award winners

    Category1st place2nd place3rd place
    South Africa’s Happiest WorkplaceSasol South AfricaUltra Sound and VisionPiet’s Construction
    Best Places to Work for WomenAdhive Group Pty LtdAlpha Pty LtdCloudworx
    Best Places to Work for Disabled EmployeesPolyco Pro NPCEntelect Software Pty LtdWestern Cape Government
    Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ EmployeesEntelect Software (Pty) LtdAlpha (Pty) LtdMcDonald’s South Africa
    Best Places to Work for Employee Well-beingMscsports (Pty) LtdiLaunch (Pty) LtdCloudworx

    Organisation Size categories

    • Small – Adhive Group Pty Ltd
    • Medium – Elenjical Solutions (Pty) Ltd
    • Big – Alpha (Pty) Ltd
    • Very Big – McDonald’s South Africa

    The rankings are derived from WorkL’s employee engagement survey, which includes 27 questions designed by behavioural scientists, psychologists, and business leaders. To qualify, organisations must:

    • Achieve a minimum engagement score of 70% across six key drivers: Reward & Recognition, Instilling Pride, Information Sharing, Empowerment, Well-being, and Job Satisfaction.
    • Meet minimum participation rates: Small (50%), Medium (45%), Big (35%), Very Big (25%).

    Looking ahead

    The awards not only celebrate success but also provide actionable insights for continuous improvement. Participating organisations receive detailed feedback to help strengthen engagement strategies and build resilient, inclusive cultures.

    For more information, or to enter the 2026 awards, visit:
    https://workl.com/business/workplace-awards/sunday-times-za/

