Red September emerges as a top agency at the 2025 Assegai Awards

The Assegai Awards 2025 celebrated the very best in integrated marketing at the NH Hotel in Sandton on Thursday, 13 November 2025. The event brought together leading marketers from across South Africa for an evening that recognised strategic thinking, measurable results and the creative work that drives real commercial impact.

Red September emerged as one of the top performing agencies of the night with eleven awards across multiple categories. The standout achievement was a gold award for Data Inspired Insight; a category that honours excellence in analytical thinking and the intelligent use of data to guide marketing effectiveness.

This year’s results continue a consistent awards streak for Red September. The agency has experienced a growing recognition trend at the Assegai Awards every year since 2022, showing sustained performance across both creative and data-led disciplines. The third consecutive win in customer acquisition further highlights the agency’s ability to deliver measurable growth in competitive markets.

Speaking on the agency’s performance, Red September Managing Director Quintin Benade said: “Recognition is valuable when it reflects real results. These awards show that smart strategy, data accuracy and strong creative thinking can shift business performance in a meaningful way. It is encouraging for our team and for the industry, because it proves that effective marketing still wins when the work is built on insight and disciplined execution.”

These results underscore the agency’s ongoing investment in strategy, creativity and performance frameworks that turn marketing into commercial outcomes. With consistent recognition across data, technology, creative execution and acquisition, Red September has demonstrated balanced capability across the full integrated marketing spectrum.



