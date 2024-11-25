Marketing & Media Direct Marketing
    Introducing the 2025 Assegai Awards judging panel

    Celebrating industry excellence with a powerhouse panel of experts.
    Issued by DMASA
    19 Jun 2025
    The Assegai Awards 2025 are in full swing and with them comes the exciting announcement of this year’s prestigious judging panel. We’re proud to unveil a dynamic and diverse lineup of industry leaders who will lend their insight, experience, and critical eye to identify South Africa’s most exceptional work in interactive and direct marketing.

    A diverse panel reflecting the industry’s best

    This year, we’re thrilled to present a well-rounded mix of judges that include top-tier marketers, strategists, and creatives. Our panel represents both the client and agency sides of the industry, ensuring a balanced and comprehensive evaluation of every entry.

    From seasoned marketing veterans who have shaped some of South Africa’s most iconic campaigns, to cutting-edge strategists and bold creative thinkers driving innovation across platforms, the 2025 judging panel truly embodies the spirit of the Assegai Awards: rewarding results-driven marketing that breaks boundaries and delivers measurable impact.

    Bringing perspective, integrity, and passion

    The judging process is rooted in transparency, fairness, and industry relevance. Each judge brings a wealth of knowledge from their respective sectors, ranging from financial services, retail, telecoms, and FMCG, to tech, NPOs, and beyond. This diversity ensures a thoughtful, contextual, and merit-based approach to every submission.

    Their collective mission? To spotlight campaigns that not only demonstrate creative brilliance but also deliver strong ROI and strategic alignment.

    Why this matters

    As South Africa’s premier recognition platform for integrated and direct marketing excellence, the Assegai Awards rely on the credibility and calibre of our judges. Their role is central to maintaining the integrity and standard of the awards, as we celebrate the most innovative, data-led, and impactful work our industry has to offer.

    We’d like to extend our deepest thanks to all our 2025 judges for their time, commitment, and passion. The countdown to the big night begins, and with this panel at the helm, the competition is bound to be fierce!

    DMASA
    The Direct Marketing Association of Southern Africa (DMASA) is a Section 21 company dedicated to the protection and development of the Interactive and Direct Marketing (IDM) industry. It established itself as an independent body in November 2005.
    Let's do Biz