Announcing the 2025 Echo Awards board of governors: Leading the future of data-driven marketing

The International Echo Awards proudly introduces its 2025 board of governors – a globally diverse group of marketing leaders committed to advancing excellence in data-inspired creativity and measurable results.

Spanning B2B and B2C, creative, strategy, analytics, and technology, the board includes senior voices from leading agencies, global brands, and marketing associations. From North America and Europe to Africa and Asia, these board members bring unmatched expertise and a shared commitment to evolving our industry in the age of AI, connectivity, and performance.

Together, the board will help shape the Echos’ judging process, guide its global engagement strategy, and support initiatives like the Echo Winners Immersion and live judging summit in New York.



