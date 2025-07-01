Marketing & Media Direct Marketing
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthWomen's MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

Mullen Lowe South AfricaDMASAOctagonCatchwordsTopco MediaMachine_MediamarkClockworkBroad MediaDStv Media SalesJacaranda FMBrandfundiInsight SurveyKLASpark MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Announcing the 2025 Echo Awards board of governors: Leading the future of data-driven marketing

    The International Echo Awards proudly introduces its 2025 board of governors – a globally diverse group of marketing leaders committed to advancing excellence in data-inspired creativity and measurable results.
    Issued by DMASA
    11 Jul 2025
    11 Jul 2025
    Announcing the 2025 Echo Awards board of governors: Leading the future of data-driven marketing

    Spanning B2B and B2C, creative, strategy, analytics, and technology, the board includes senior voices from leading agencies, global brands, and marketing associations. From North America and Europe to Africa and Asia, these board members bring unmatched expertise and a shared commitment to evolving our industry in the age of AI, connectivity, and performance.

    Together, the board will help shape the Echos’ judging process, guide its global engagement strategy, and support initiatives like the Echo Winners Immersion and live judging summit in New York.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    DMASA
    The Direct Marketing Association of Southern Africa (DMASA) is a Section 21 company dedicated to the protection and development of the Interactive and Direct Marketing (IDM) industry. It established itself as an independent body in November 2005.
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz