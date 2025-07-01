Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Advertise your job vacancies
Jobs
- DTP Email Designer Germiston
- Activations Operations Assistant Gqeberha
Announcing the 2025 Echo Awards board of governors: Leading the future of data-driven marketing
The International Echo Awards proudly introduces its 2025 board of governors – a globally diverse group of marketing leaders committed to advancing excellence in data-inspired creativity and measurable results.
Spanning B2B and B2C, creative, strategy, analytics, and technology, the board includes senior voices from leading agencies, global brands, and marketing associations. From North America and Europe to Africa and Asia, these board members bring unmatched expertise and a shared commitment to evolving our industry in the age of AI, connectivity, and performance.
Together, the board will help shape the Echos’ judging process, guide its global engagement strategy, and support initiatives like the Echo Winners Immersion and live judging summit in New York.
The Direct Marketing Association of Southern Africa (DMASA) is a Section 21 company dedicated to the protection and development of the Interactive and Direct Marketing (IDM) industry. It established itself as an independent body in November 2005.
- Announcing the 2025 Echo Awards board of governors: Leading the future of data-driven marketing11 Jul 09:54
- Win the room before you even walk in the door: Credentials and the sizzle reel24 Jun 10:12
- Introducing the 2025 Assegai Awards judging panel19 Jun 10:50
- Ethan September joins ANA International Echo Awards board of governors09 May 10:12
- Your credentials are your greatest pitch – IAS backs first 10 agency submissions for 202508 May 11:39