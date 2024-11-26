Subscribe & Follow
Meet the judges of the IAS Agency Credentials Award
The Independent Agency Search & Selection Company (IAS) has unveiled the judging panel for the 2025 IAS Agency Credentials Award – a lineup of marketing expertise spanning three continents.
This isn't typical industry back-slapping. The credentials will be scrutinised by the very people agencies need to impress: a panel of marketing judges (whose identities remain confidential to ensure unbiased evaluation), alongside seasoned IAS and international judges who aren't easily fooled by flashy decks that lack substance. The inclusion of local marketers is key as it offers a direct opportunity for agencies to get their credentials in front of marketing decision-makers who may otherwise never see their work.
The IAS and international judges who'll separate substance from spin
Why this matters
The IAS Agency Credentials Award, relaunched in 2020 and now part of the Assegai Awards, has become the industry's benchmark for credentials that work. The award evaluates both written credentials and agency culture presentations, recognising that today's marketers aren't just buying your work – they're buying you.
Don't treat this as an afterthought. As McDowell puts it: "Credentials are there to speak for the agency when it is not there to speak for itself."
The clock is ticking
In a strong show of support, IAS is sponsoring the first 10 entries submitted for 2025 – part of its celebration of a decade-long partnership with DMASA. This is a bold call to agencies to step up and get noticed by marketing leaders who make key brand decisions.
Entries close 29 August. In a marketplace where sameness is the enemy, make sure your credentials count.
